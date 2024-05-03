“Like Andrew Tate”: Ryan Garcia Accuses ‘The Matrix’ of ‘Plotting Jail Time’ and ‘Boxing Ban’ Amidst Testing Positive for PED

The boxing community has been shaken by accusations of Ryan Garcia being on PEDs during his fight against Devin Haney. But, ‘KingRy’ who had also missed weight for the fight has denied all such allegations. The 25-year-old also took to his ‘X’ account and expressed his frustration, albeit in comparison to the infamous Andrew Tate.

Garcia opined that he was being targeted by ‘The Matrix’ despite being completely innocent regarding the PED usage issue during his fight against Haney. Tate also often babbles about ‘The Matrix’ in his videos. He labels it as a nexus of the powerful authorities in various fields of this world, who try to ensure that everything goes according to their wishes.

Garcia has now claimed to be a victim of “The Matrix”. He believes that like Tate, he had been accused falsely to get him banned from boxing as the Matrix was “plotting jail time” for him. It should be noted that Tate had been arrested for human trafficking amongst other things.

Earlier Garcia had claimed that the Indian herb Ashwagandha, which had allegedly given him the power to take down Haney was the reason why his tests had been positive. However, he has since received support from the person who might help him in an imagined war against The Matrix and protect a world order of their preference.

Andrew Tate supported Ryan Garcia but warned him of worse situations

Andrew and Tristan Tate’s arrest in December 2022 sparked a lot of online chatter online. However, the Tate brothers had claimed Romanian authorities had failed to prove any of their charges. Regardless, they had been released from prison in August 2023. But that doesn’t mean their innocence has been proven.

The trial of the Tate brothers will go on as planned, a recent BBC report stated citing a trial court in Romania. Naturally, Andrew Tate, who believes himself a victim at the hands of the Matrix for being a defaulter has warned Garcia on Twitter, saying that the proverbial “They” would come for his money.

The former kickboxer used to be pretty proud of his multi-million dollar net worth. However, he has now disclosed how the Romanian authorities confiscated a lot of his wealth during the time of his trials.

It’s quite apparent that Garcia will need his money if he wants to fight his way out of these allegations legally. But whether consorting with Andrew Tate and seeking his support on Twitter would help him in any way is for time to tell.