Max Verstappen Believes He Is ‘More Like His Father’ and Would Not Be a Christian Horner-Type Leader

Max Verstappen already seems to have plans to lead a team following his career as an F1 driver. The Dutchman is currently working on his post-retirement project of Verstappen.com racing. He recently shed some light on the project and explained how his leadership style would relate more to that of his father, Jos Verstappen, than his current team boss at Red Bull, Christian Horner. The 26-year-old has kickstarted the Verstappen.com racing project to help young drivers receive an opportunity to showcase their talent as a racer not only on the track but also on the simulator.

When asked about how he sees himself as a leader, Max Verstappen replied, “I don’t necessarily see myself as a Christian Horner. But I want to know everything and be involved in everything“. After stating the same, he explained how he’s more like his father.

“When I was little, I used to say, “I don’t look like my dad.” But as I get older I notice more and more how much I resemble him. How much energy I put into things to get things done right? How serious I can be about it and how much time I spend on it? I really get that eternal urge for perfection from him,” explained Max.

The three-time F1 champion then concluded his remarks by stating that he would like to take more of an advisory role in his new venture rather than that of a team principal, who overlooks the side on a day-to-day basis.

Max stated that the one absolute minimum requirement he will have from anyone who works on his team is the strive for perfection. He believes that only those who have a similar approach to him or his father will succeed in a racing career.

Max Verstappen hopes to groom young talent to build a career in motorsports

After achieving the highest of successes in F1, Max Verstappen is already looking at the future talent. The Dutchman hopes to give aspiring young drivers a platform to have a chance of making a career in motorsports.

Since it is so expensive to get into a sport like F1, some of the brightest of talents do not get the opportunity to reach the lower categories of Formula Racing. Hence, if a driver of Verstappen’s quality can identify younger talent, he could perhaps make the path to a career in motor racing easier for them.

He is already leading the Team Redline project to move one step closer to achieving his goal. Team Redline is one of the top sides when it comes to e-sports and they have won several simulator racing competitions. Since Verstappen himself is an avid sim racer, he plays an integral role in nurturing the younger talent.