Max Verstappen’s Family on the Brink of European Glory in a Sport Away From Formula 1

Max Verstappen has made his family name famous all over the world. His exploits in F1, because of his three world championships, have made him one of the most popular athletes in the world. However, he isn’t the only athlete in the family who is on the brink of glory. His nephew Kaj Geenen will represent The Netherlands in the European Handball championships next week.

Geenen started his handball career in the lower leagues of his home country but rose through the ranks to land a contract abroad. Currently, he plays in the second division of German handball for VfL Lübeck-Schwartau. The Dutch national team’s management noticed his talent and included him in the squad.

Geenen will travel with team Netherlands to Germany in the tournament that starts on the 10th of January. The Netherlands aren’t the strongest team in the tournament, they will be looking to make it to the knockout stages.

Verstappen, despite being busy with own commitments in the world of F1, keeps an eye out on Geenen. The Dutch champ’s nephew said at L1 (as reported by GP Blog)

“They know that I am a high-level handball player and Max, Jos and Victoria always ask me how I am doing”

Geenen will be looking to make the entire family proud. But will Verstappen be able to take time out to watch his nephew potentially make history?

Will Max Verstappen travel to Germany?

So far, Verstappen hasn’t said anything about traveling to Germany to watch the European championships. F1 is in the middle of a winter break at the moment, and the 26-year-old has taken the opportunity to do things he normally doesn’t.

This includes traveling to Brazil, where he took part in a kart race with Nelson Piquet’s family. He also attended the wedding of the three-time F1 champion’s son Nelson Piquet Jr. The Dutchman hasn’t lost his racing edge either, because he traveled to Portimao, in Portugal to test a DTM car.

However, him traveling to Germany to watch his nephew seems unlikely. January is usually the time when drivers and teams report back to the factories, to start preparing for the new season. Verstappen will be looking to get back to his best shape, as he looks to defend his crown and win title number four.