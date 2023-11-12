Max Verstappen Has His Dominance Termed ‘Cruel’ by Former Red Bull Rival

Former team principal of Renault, Cyril Abiteboul, was once the number-one ‘enemy‘ of Red Bull. However, as per a recent report by RacingNews365, the French manager has spoken highly of Red Bull and even called Max Verstappen’s dominance ‘cruel‘ for his teammates.

Abiteboul explained that almost all the teams have their ups and downs throughout the season, but Red Bull seems to be immune from it. He said, “Red Bull, just walked on water. It’s amazing because they seem insensitive to everything, insensitive for all variables, be it wind, temperature or ground effect.”

Abiteboul also said, “It’s cruel. Verstappen is so strong that he is able to push a driver like Sergio Pérez, who has been through a lot, to the ground and break him“. The 46-year-old claimed that Verstappen and Red Bull have been showing a lot of maturity as of late which helps them perform at the highest level.

Verstappen has indeed absolutely obliterated any competition that has come his way this season. So much so, that even Perez has not been able to catch up with him despite having equal machinery.

Cyril Abiteboul believes Red Bull’s dominance will continue in 2024

Sergio Perez has had quite a difficult season this year as he has failed to extract the full potential of the RB19. He started off the season quite strong as both he and Max Verstappen had two wins each after the first four races in the season.

However, it has all gone downhill since then for Perez. The 33-year-old’s massive underperformance has resulted in immense scrutiny over his future in Red Bull with many claiming that the Milton Keynes outfit wouldn’t even want to continue with the Mexican in 2024.

While Red Bull continues to dominate, there have been talks about a couple of other teams being able to challenge them in 2024. However, Abiteboul thinks otherwise. The principle of Hyundai Motorsports thinks that Red Bull are going to be dominant in 2024 as well.

He believes that his former adversary’s dominance makes the sport boring to watch. Abiteboul explained that people who only focus on the wins would surely find it boring. However, there’s quite a lot more happening up and down the grid which is quite interesting to watch according to him.