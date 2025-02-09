Max Verstappen Hints at Supporting Patrick Mahomes Against Eagles, Hours After Hilarious Super Bowl Joke

On the eve of the Super Bowl, Max Verstappen seems to have switched on his spectator mode for a change. As usual, there is high anticipation for the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The reigning F1 world champion, though, was having some fun with his friends, who probably weren’t aware of the Super Bowl.

During a sim racing stream on Twitch, one of Verstappen’s mates asked “What’s a Super Bowl?”. To this, the Red Bull driver nonchalantly joked, “That’s what you eat out (of)”. The Dutchman does have great timing on all fronts, apparently!

While some fans on X (formerly Twitter) deemed it a “dad joke”, many applauded and enjoyed his classic “sense of humor”. Now, for the oversensitive social media folks of the modern generation, Verstappen certainly won’t have meant to demean the Super Bowl or the NFL by any stretch of the imagination.

In fact, the Dutchman has even met with the Chiefs’ star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. So, he has a cordial rapport with Mahomes and likes to learn about the NFL whenever he gets a chance. Will the 2025 Super Bowl game be one such occasion? Verstappen‘s business venture X account hints at the same.

Verstappen.com posted a picture of Mahomes and Verstappen, where the duo were exchanging their respective jerseys. This picture was from the 2023 Miami GP, where the Dutchman put on a dominant masterclass to win from ninth on the grid. “Super Bowl today, who’s watching?”, the caption of their post read.

Verstappen would likely watch the Chiefs vs Eagles game from a neutral perspective. The 27-year-old is not known to be an avid NFL fan. Still, he may root for Mahomes’ team, who stand on the verge of a three-peat in 2025. On the other hand, Verstappen’s former teammate may be watching the game a lot more closely.

NFL fanatic Daniel Ricciardo

Ricciardo has found the NFL quite exciting ever since he first experienced the Super Bowl back in 2020. Back then, he watched the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers, a game that made him hooked on the sport.

The Aussie F1 driver has also developed a close friendship with Josh Allen, who plays for the Buffalo Bills. As a result, Ricciardo’s loyalties in the NFL lie towards the Bills. In recent years, Ricciardo has often visited Buffalo to witness some of the Bills’ practice sessions besides meeting Allen.

While the eight-time Grand Prix winner has spent a lot of time on the sidelines in F1, he has used this leisure time to follow the NFL more closely and attended multiple games as well. Last year, when the Chiefs played the 49ers again in the Super Bowl, he gave a measured prediction on who may win.

Ricciardo said, “I feel like it’s gonna be Chiefs, but let’s go Niners.” The Aussie wasn’t wrong about the final scoreline being close either.

While he predicted it to be 28-24, the Chiefs won it by 25-22, that too, in extra time. While Ricciardo hasn’t made any prediction for this year’s Super Bowl, he may likely support the underdog Eagles instead of the reigning champions.