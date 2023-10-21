Max Verstappen Reportedly Reveals Helmut Marko Doesn’t Have Him as ‘Safety Net’ Amidst the ‘Conflict’ With Christian Horner Rumors

The F1 world is brimming with headlines, much of it coming from the Red Bull camp. A reported power struggle at the Austrian team saw a feud between Christian Horner and Helmut Marko. Moreover, Max Verstappen was also involved in the same as the three-time champion supposedly claimed to follow Marko if he left. However, in a recent Sky Sports F1 podcast, Rachel Brookes revealed that the Dutchman never said that.

Following the death of Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz last October, a power struggle was rumored to have erupted within the Red Bull team. Allegedly, Horner was said to have claimed more control within the team because of the possible sale of Alpha Tauri. However, with Helmut Marko in charge of the team’s junior program, tensions grew more intense.

Things escalated after Marko’s ‘South-American’ jibe at Sergio Perez. Further, Yuki Tsunoda was also cited as a reason, as Horner wanted Yuki Tsunoda out of Alpha Tauri. However, it was Helmut Marko who backed the 23-year-old to preserve the links with Honda. Nevertheless, now all of Red Bull’s personnel have denied the news.

Max Verstappen denies Red Bull exit rumors

According to a recent Auto Bild report, it investigated the problem between Horner and Marko and believed that the Red Bull team head was plotting a revolution. Horner is said to be on good terms with the team’s Thai owners, who own 51% of the shares. Aside from that, the acting team’s European captain, Oliver Mintzlaff, is rumored to be rooting for Horner. Throughout this, Marko had only one supporter, and that was his compatriot, Max Verstappen. According to the same publication, the Dutchman seemed to be the only way to prevent the Red Bull personnel from dismissing Marko.

As per the Bild newspaper, “Verstappen has made it loud and clear in a personal conversation with both the Thai boss and with Mintzlaff that in case Marko has to leave he would also leave.” However, Rachel Brookes revealed on the SkySportsF1 podcast she had a quick chat with Verstappen, and he denied any such statement. She said, “I think we do have a duty to put it to them. Like Max today, I put to him the line about Helmut Marko and that Max had allegedly said if Helmut leaves, I’m leaving. It wasn’t true. He said it was completely made up.”

Later, Rachel also revealed why Verstappen believes the magnanimous duo won’t leave. She said,” It also gave him the opportunity to say neither Helmut nor Christian is leaving the team, which is what he said to me today. And then I said what because you want them there, and he said no because you don’t break up or winning teams.”

Though Max Verstappen has stated that any such news is false, Christian Horner also came forward and asserted that any such speculations of problems with the RB taskmaster are baseless.

Christian Horner dismisses claims of a feud with Helmut Marko

Amid suspicions of animosity with RB headmaster Helmut Marko, Christian Horner has come forward to deny any such allegations. The suspicion emerged from a report in Brazil’s O Globo claiming that Horner desired ownership of Red Bull. However, the team boss has explicitly denied any such reports, underlining the duo’s solid working connection.

Horner stated in a recent interview with the Mirror that he owed his career to Helmut Marko, as the latter was the one who introduced him to sports.

Horner said, “Without Helmut, I wouldn’t be in the position that I am today. Like with the young drivers that he has given an opportunity, he also gave me that opportunity. We’ve always enjoyed a very strong and open relationship.”

At the time of this speculation, the Globo also stated that the Red Bull board of directors would meet to discuss the 80-year-old’s position in the squad. However, Marko denied any such reports of having a meeting this week and confidently said, “When and how I stop, when it is over, I decide and not, for example, Mr. Horner.”