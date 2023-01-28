Max Verstappen Reveals Fernando Alonso Was Never Even Considered for Red Bull Seat

The two-time world champion announced his retirement from Formula 1 at the end of the 2018 season citing a lack of on-track battles and predictable results as his reasons.

He stayed with the McLaren F1 team as their brand ambassador for the 2019 season and maybe he was looking for a competitive seat to further his legacy.

Although, Max Verstappen had clarified that it was surely not Red Bull that was looking for the Spaniard to partner the Dutchman.

Speaking to the media at the launch of a new Jumbo supermarket in Holland, Verstappen said that the team wanted a partner for Verstappen who he already has a good working relationship with.

And Alonso was not one of those teammates and the Dutchman clarified that he was not even considered for the role.

Also Read: Carlos Sainz 2023 Girlfriend: Everything To Know About Isabel Hernaez

Max Verstappen got along well with Pierre Gasly

Verstappen was placed alongside Pierre Gasly in the 2019 season as the Frenchman got a promotion from the Red Bull Jr team.

The Dutchman revealed that he can very well get along with Gasly since they have known each for a long time. Although, Gasly was unable to match the level of performance that Verstappen delivered.

Halfway through the season, Gasly was demoted back to the junior team and was replaced by Alex Albon.

The British-Thai driver could not match the Dutchman’s performance either and at the end of the 2020 season, he was also replaced by Sergio Perez.

And then there were 3️⃣! F1 will have three WDCs on the grid this year; Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso. Will we see that number rise, fall or stay the same for 2024? 🤔⁠ pic.twitter.com/m8UWxuYyEC — Autosport (@autosport) January 21, 2023

Gasly was excited to partner with Max Verstappen

Back when he was announced as the driver who would be Verstappen’s teammate, Gasly said that he was quite excited to be his partner.

Speaking to Motorsport.com, the Frenchman said that he was glad that he was next to a fantastic driver[Max]. Gasly said that the Dutchman was quite talented and has gained consistently great results.

But as his fate turned the Frenchman found himself getting demoted. Ever since then, Gasly had remained with AlphaTauri which was earlier known as Toro Rosso.

For the next season, Gasly has found his way out of the Red Bull camp as he will take a seat next to Esteban Ocon in Alpine in an all-French line-up.

Also Read: Fernando Alonso Reveals Only Mercedes Star Can Contact Sebastian Vettel