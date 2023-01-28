Carlos Sainz 2023 Girlfriend: Everything To Know About Isabel Hernaez

Carlos Sainz made his debut in Formula 1 in 2015 with Toro Rosso but he had his most successful season in 2022.

The Spaniard won his first-ever race in 2022 at the British Grand Prix along with battling for the podiums ever since the start of the season.

Sainz is one of the most promising drivers in the grid at the moment and shares a good relationship with his Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc and ex-partner Lando Norris.

The duo of Sainz and Norris is the most loved F1 friendship in the grid. During their time together at McLaren the duo created all sorts of hilarious and remarkable memories for the fans.

Outside the grid, the Spaniard has been in a long-term relationship with his girlfriend Isabel Harnaez who is often seen on the track cheering Sainz during the races. Sainz and Hernaez have been together since 2017. But who is she?

Who is Ferrari driver’s girlfriend Isabel Hernaez?

Hernaez and Sainz are quite secretive about their relationship. The duo have not shared a single picture of each other on their social media.

Hernaez is a journalist and currently works as a press officer for Scalpers Company and Victoria Collection. Earlier in 2022, the duo were seen together on the island of Mallorca.

It is not clear how the duo met since they haven’t been a lot public about their relationship. But rumours suggested that the couple were spotted in Formentera on a vacation.

Carlos Sainz reveals his brand-new road car

The Spaniard has been in F1 for the last 9 years but he has been driving around in his VW Golf ever since he was 18.

It is now the first time that Sainz has spent his own money to buy himself a road car since the Golf was given to him by his parents.

But when he signed as a Ferrari driver, he finally decided to place an order for one of the most special cars that Ferrari could offer. It was Ferrari’s 812 Competizione.

He ordered the car through Ferrari’s tailor-made program that allowed him to customize his car as he needed it to be.

