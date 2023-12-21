Max Verstappen Reveals He Could Not Party After His Victory in Las Vegas – ‘The Club Was Empty, People Were Tired’

Max Verstappen has revealed that he could not party following his outstanding victory at the Las Vegas Grand Prix. As a result, he had to settle for a “private club” experience.

Advertisement

While speaking on the Talking Bull podcast, Verstappen and Sergio Perez revealed their post-race party stories. They highlighted that due to the late conclusion of the race, they missed the peak party times.

Verstappen said, “I arrived into the club and it was basically empty. But it was late you know. I guess people already had been partying all week. People were tired.”

Advertisement

The Dutchman then revealed that he had a nice celebration with his friends and family. “Just a great night, with no other people celebration. It was like a private club,” explained the 26-year-old.

It could have been as late as 2 or 2:30 AM when Verstappen went to party and celebrate his Las Vegas GP win. This was due to the extremely late night times of the race. The Grand Prix started at 10 PM local time, and with all the formalities, the event ended past midnight.

Besides, the crew and drivers were also facing jet lag. Thus, a lot was happening besides the race on the track, which may have affected Verstappen and Red Bull‘s celebrations.

Sergio Perez agrees with Max Verstappen on the partying challenge in Las Vegas

Sergio Perez also seconded Max Verstappen about the late nature of the Las Vegas GP. The Mexican driver mentioned that he didn’t have much fun either as things had waned out when they arrived at the clubs.

Advertisement

Still, Verstappen enjoyed how it was empty and they instead had a “private club”-type experience with friends and family. However, there were a few people left who joined the Red Bull folks in celebration.

As they cheered and started singing Perez’s name, Verstappen joined them with the DJ as the celebratory dance and music went on. Also, in the podcast discussion, Perez sarcastically pointed out that the Las Vegas GP was the “favorite” race for Verstappen.

Perez’s remarks are interesting as the Dutchman had been extremely critical of the Las Vegas GP. Before the race, Verstappen criticized the opening ceremony and the drivers’ appearances. He stated that he felt like a “clown” in that display. About the street track, the three-time champion stated that it was “not that exciting”.