Max Verstappen Reveals “Wrong Motivation” to Strip Sergio Perez of the Only Thing He’s Got Going in F1

Sergio Perez earned acclaim as the ‘king of streets’ with a stellar record of winning five of the six Grand Prix on street circuits. According to the Mexican driver, a racer must be “very strong mentally” to excel in the demanding conditions on a street track. In addition, he also emphasized the importance of withstanding pressure for success on the track. Intriguingly, amidst Perez’s notable title, his teammate Max Verstappen has expressed a desire to stake a claim to the crown for himself.

In a recent Dutch interview, Max Verstappen was asked about his thoughts on the media labeling Sergio Perez as the king of the streets. In response, the Dutchman said that such media portrayals serve as added motivation for him to prove them (the media) wrong.

Nevertheless, he also conceded that it might be a “wrong motivation”, given that the media ought to be aware that it’s not something that scares him. However, while delving deeper into the matter, Verstappen expressed his criticism of the media, singling out Mexican and Spanish outlets.

He argued that these media sources have played a role in forming the “king of the streets” title which has certainly fueled the title fight narrative. Considering this Verstappen said, “You know the media of course certain media from Mexico Spanish speaking media they hype that. People are of course hoping for a title fight.”

Interestingly, while wrapping up Verstappen admitted that in the early part of the season, he grappled with tracks where he didn’t feel entirely comfortable racing. Yet throughout the season, he progressively fine-tuned his connection with the car, leading to eventual success.

How is Sergio Perez able to outperform Max Verstappen on the street circuits?

Sergio Perez kickstarted his winning journey at Sakhir in 2020, claiming victory in six Grand Prix races, with an impressive five on street tracks. Given his remarkable performances, one might ponder what sets him apart from his rivals on these challenging circuits. According to Marca.com, Perez attributes his success to consistently pushing himself beyond the limits, an approach that he believes gives him an edge over competitors.

Taking this into account Perez said, “Here you can’t make mistakes; in a normal circuit if you make a small mistake you can get away with it, but not in the streets. I’m probably more confident than the others in the race.”

Furthermore, Checo spoke about his skill on street circuits with a reference to his double victory at the Azerbaijan GP. During the race, the Mexican emerged triumphant, leaving Max Verstappen frustrated as he struggled to catch up with his teammate. Expanding on this Perez said, “The way I won in Baku was with pure pace, and regardless of whether it’s a street circuit or a permanent circuit. So, if I can do that in Baku, I can do it anywhere.”

Nevertheless, as Perez concluded, he acknowledged the ongoing difficulty that comes with every weekend. In light of this. the Mexican driver emphasized that it is crucial to prioritize a thorough understanding of the car’s handling. He said, “Every weekend is a challenge, so it’s difficult to know if it’s worth going more to the limit or not, that’s why it’s important to know the car.”