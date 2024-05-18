Botswanan Sprint Sensation Letsile Tebogo Set for 100M Season Opener at the USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix

During the Olympic season, several sportsmen are creating an impression on the track community. Letsile Tebogo is on the list after demonstrating his abilities in the 200, 300, and 400 meters since the beginning of the season. Although he did not run the 100 meters he did register for the forthcoming USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix, according to Track Gazette’s X post.

The sprint race will be entirely focused on pace, and competitors must gain a head start. Tebogo will compete alongside Ackeem Blake, Aaron Brown, Benjamin Azamati, Kyree King, Elijah Hall, Cejhae Greene, Brandon Carnes, and Malachi Murray. However, of these eight athletes, he must prioritize the home favorites, King, Hall, and Carnes.

Kyree King will be a tough competitor, having just won the 100-meter split in the relays and the 200-meter sprint in Doha, Qatar, where he finished third. Hall can also prove to be a formidable opponent, having won two 100-meter events this season, one at the Texas Relays and the other at the Cameron Burrell Alumni Invitational.

Brandon Carnes, a one-time world champion, may not be a strong challenger right now owing to his form, but things can change quickly in track and field.

All of the categories, ranging from 100 to 400 meters, are completely different from one another. Tebogo began his Olympic season in the 300-meter at the ASA Grand Prix Tour, where he won gold and broke the world record with a time of 30.69. This was a great achievement for him, and he maintained his form for the next two races on the circuit.

He even secured the world leads in the 200 and 400 meters, sparking an intense discussion among the track world, which now regards him as an Olympic gold medal contender. However, Tebogo was disappointed in the Kip Keino Classic’s 200-meter race when he lost first place to Courtney Lindsey by a fraction of a second.

Letsile Tebogo’s First Defeat of the 2024 season

The 20-year-old was tearing across the tracks until the Kip Keino Classic. Letsile Tebogo was a favorite heading into the race since he has accomplished so much since the start of the 2024 season. However, he faced a formidable Courtney Lindsey, who had taken the world lead from the Botswanan just a few days before the event by clocking 19.88 seconds in the Tom Jones Memorial 200-meter race.

During the Kenyan event, all eyes were on the two competitors, and from the start, both blasted off at an incredible pace. They increased their advantage over the rest of the field; however, in the final few meters, Tebogo lost momentum for a fraction of a second, causing him to lose the race. But, right after crossing the finish line, he demonstrated a positive gesture by exchanging a hug with Lindsey.