From $60 to $3,000: How Much Do Bahrain F1 Pre-Season Testing 2025 Tickets Cost?

With just over a month until the 2025 F1 season begins, fans are eagerly awaiting the new campaign. Plenty of action in the next two weeks will keep them hooked until the lights go out in Melbourne.

To mark F1’s 75th anniversary, all teams will unveil their 2025 challengers on the same day — February 18th. Sadly, within minutes, tickets for the F1 75 event—which cost upto $120—at London’s The O2 were sold out.

However, fans can still secure tickets for pre-season testing in Bahrain from February 26 to 28.

While the first day of testing on Wednesday, February 26, will be closed to the public, tickets are available for Thursday, February 27, and Friday, February 28.

A general admission ticket for both days costs $60 (per F1’s website) granting fans eight hours of live action each day. Meanwhile, those looking for a premium experience can opt for luxury seats through the BIC Hospitality Lounge package.

This premium ticket costs a staggering $3,000 for two days and offers fans unrivaled views of the pit lane from a private balcony, along with five-star catering and premium beverages throughout the day. That’s not all—fans will also get exclusive access to a Pit Walk, providing a behind-the-scenes look at the action.

But why would fans splurge on pre-season?

Well, it is a very important session. Since F1 is all about data, pre-season testing helps provide teams with just that.

Drivers and teams use different setups, tire compounds, and run plans during pre-season testing to gather valuable data on tire wear, engine performance, and optimal setups. Another key benefit is identifying potential issues early.

With multiple laps completed during testing, teams can assess whether their new challengers have any aerodynamic or mechanical issues. Lastly, pre-season testing offers a glimpse into the competitive pecking order before the season begins.