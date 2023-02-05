Max Verstappen Slots in Lando Norris as a Title Threat Along With Charles Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton & George Russell

Max Verstappen, in the 2022 season, won his second championship. The Red Bull star can be claimed as the current best driver on the grid, with 35 wins already in his name at the mere age of 25.

The Dutchman would be fancying to add another title count to his portfolio ahead of the 2023 season. Why not? Red Bull has all their cards under these regulations, even though they have been hit by a reduced wind-tunnel time.

Though, Mercedes and Ferrari would pose a challenge. So, whether this year will be as seamless as last year, it remains to be seen once the season unfolds.

Max Verstappen claims Lando Norris to be a title threat

With the rise of Leclerc and Russell in 2022, Verstappen was asked if Lewis Hamilton still threatened him with the right car. Verstappen immediately agreed that the Briton is absolutely a challenge. But he also adds his compatriot Lando Norris to the list.

“It’s same for George, same for Charles, and Lando,” claims Verstappen. “If you give them the right car which is capable of winning a championship, they can.”

Verstappen claims that his three contemporaries, including Norris, have the right talent to tolerate the pressure of not making mistakes with the right car. Thus, it makes them the potential title winners.

People should respect candid remarks by F1 drivers

Verstappen was then asked what he thinks when at only 25, he has to censor several thoughts in his mind, contrary to what a normal person of the same age doesn’t have to do.

The Dutchman admits that as a global ambassador of the sport, he has to watch several of his words. But there are times when as a performative athlete, things come in the heat of the moment.

He claims every athlete, irrespective of their sports, goes through that. The difference is that F1 drivers always have a mic on [team radio], and whatever they say is captured, unlike in other major sports.

So, the Red Bull star believes that the audience should accept and respect that side of the drivers where they are emotive. But he also claims that the drivers with experience also grow into how to behave during a race with a mic on.

