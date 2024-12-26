Max Verstappen Would Rather Have Christian Horner Hire His Future Kid as Car Designer Over Driver

Racing has been ingrained deep in Max Verstappen’s DNA, with both his mother Sophie and father Jos having raced in karts and F1 respectively. On top of that, his girlfriend Kelly Piquet’s family also has a rich motorsport history, with her father Nelson Piquet being a three-time world champion.

Naturally, there is a notion that Verstappen’s child with Kelly may definitely have racing genes, given his/her father and grandfather have a combined total of seven F1 world championships. However, the 27-year-old isn’t keen on his child following in his footsteps and racing at the pinnacle of motorsport.

In a conversation on the Talking Bull podcast, the host Nicola brought up the possibility of Red Bull team principal Christian Horner chalking out a contract for the four-time world champion’s off-spring to join the Austrian outfit in the future. However, Verstappen denied this and highlighted a different prospect for his child.

“I need to speak to Christian about that because I actually don’t want he or she to go into racing. Maybe a different role, maybe a different role in the team, maybe he or she can design future cars or whatever. I mean, you never know, right?”, he said.

The Dutchman may be reluctant to let his child race given he knows the pressure a former F1 driver’s prodigy faces when pursuing motorsport. Verstappen himself had to deal with this pressure, being the son of former F1 podium sitter Jos Verstappen. The good thing for Max was that Jos’ relatively modest career achievements did not set him a high benchmark to equate.

However, with the amount of success he has achieved — including four world titles and 63 Grand Prix wins — he knows that just in case, his son or daughter plans to pursue F1, they will constantly face comparisons with him, and that is not an ideal case scenario for any child wanting to emulate his/her parents.

Verstappen is not willing to push his child into racing

Max started karting at a very young age of three or four, which is the custom in European countries for anyone interested in motorsport. His father Jos was quite proactive in shaping up his career and pushed him a lot to strive and be the best. This stern training under his father is what shaped the Red Bull driver’s relentless attitude.

Jos being a very strict father and having the ‘tough love’ approach has garnered criticism but has also helped Max deliver some extraordinary performances on track. However, the 27-year-old doesn’t feel that he would want to do the same with his child.

In an interview earlier this year, he said, “If he or she wants to race and I see the potential, I would go for it. I would never actively push. You shouldn’t push your kids into something you like. They might not like it and all the effort is for nothing.”

Certainly, Max has his own views on parenting and how he would want to raise his child and groom his/her personality for whatever career he/she wishes to pursue. Still, it would be interesting to see if the Dutchman’s off-spring pursues a career in motorsport, be it in a different capacity like engineering and design instead of being a racer.