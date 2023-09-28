Max Verstappen’s Fear of Failure on Overdrive as Even Mundane Tasks Turn Into Nightmares for Red Bull Champ

Max Verstappen has been utterly dominant this season, as he has won 13 of the 16 races so far. His most recent win came at the Japanese Grand Prix last weekend, a victory that helped Red Bull clinch their sixth Constructors’ Championship. Now, with 400 points to his name, the 25-year-old just needs to finish sixth in the upcoming Qatar Grand Prix sprint race to clinch the Drivers’ title. While Verstappen has been flawless on the race track, the same cannot be said for his activities outside of it.

The Red Bull driver recently revealed some harsh truths about himself while he was streaming with his friends. The double-world champion explained how he has been struggling with some mundane tasks.

Max Verstappen cannot swim or cook

Max Verstappen recently revealed in an interaction with his friends that all is not well for him, even though he is cruising towards his third championship this season. The Dutchman is so competitive that he wants to perform at his best at all times. As a result, he is not happy when he is not able to meet his own expectations.

With that in mind, he recently revealed how he was struggling to perform mundane tasks during his time off the race track. “Swimming, I almost drowned. Cooking, I almost burnt the kitchen,” revealed the 25-year-old with a frown in a recent interaction with his friends.

Verstappen has made it no secret that he hates losing and that he hates doing things in which he is not good. The Dutchman interestingly made these remarks five years ago when he was an upcoming driver at Red Bull with just three wins to his name.

Verstappen revealed what annoys him the most

When asked what annoys him the most back in 2018, Max Verstappen replied (as quoted by grandprix247.com) without any hesitation, “Losing…Losing is always the worst“. It is the same competitive spirit that has now got the Dutchman at the top in F1 today.

The 25-year-old is already a double world champion and has registered 48 victories already. Moreover, he has also been breaking records on a consistent basis. Coming into this season, the Red Bull driver already held the record for the most wins in a campaign (15).

And now, he has added another outstanding record to his name. Verstappen became the first driver in F1 history to win 10 races in a row this season and broke Sebastian Vettel’s previous record of nine consecutive wins in the process.