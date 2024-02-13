Max Verstappen’s Glaring Absence From Drive to Survive Trailer Raises Concerns: “Wtf Is DTS Gonna Do?”

Netflix recently released the first teaser trailer for the upcoming season of Drive to Survive, timed just before the start of the F1 season. However, fans were quick to observe the absence of Max Verstappen from both the trailers and promotional posters. This led to a wave of questions from F1 enthusiasts directed towards the producers of DTS, with some expressing their frustration by asking “WTF is DTS gonna do?”

Advertisement

Netflix unveiled a thrilling first look for the eagerly awaited sixth season of Drive to Survive on February 12. While the teaser featured multiple drivers and team principals, fans were wondering where was the Dutch world champion. This omission sparked a surge of reactions on Twitter.

However, despite not appearing in the trailer, fans may be surprised to learn that Verstappen will indeed feature in the upcoming season. The Dutchman himself stated last year how he must appear in the Netflix series, being the world champion.

Advertisement

Speaking to Racing News 365, Verstappen said about his Season 5 return, “I know that especially being a World Champion, you have to be part of something like that.” Given this is only a teaser, Netflix may release another full trailer that may put Verstappen in the spotlight, confirming his Season 6 appearance.

Verstappen had clarified that he resolved all his issues with the show’s makers about the fake drama. That resolution prompted him to agree to feature in the last season.

However, before this in the fourth season, fans have already seen Verstappen missing from the series and declining to participate in interviews or be on camera. Because of this past, fans may have assumed that Verstappen’s absence from the trailer would mean another setback. Certainly, because of that, it has prompted them to express their frustrations towards Drive to Survive on Twitter.

Twitter F1 fans criticize Drive to Survive after Max Verstappen’s absence from the trailer

Many expressed disappointment with Drive to Survive for not featuring the three-time champion. One fan went as far as to lash out at DTS, stating,” Wtf is dts gonna do without max in s6??”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/shaker_ofsalt/status/1757184420379828692?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/leclercstreet/status/1757082424532431290?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SCUDERIAFEMBOY/status/1757082309780541651?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Another fan, under the username @vcarneiro, commented that while it’s acceptable if Drive to Survive isn’t fond of Verstappen, the decision not to even include a glimpse of him after his dominant season seems somewhat ‘funny.’

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/vcarneiro/status/1757227472293093415?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Brownkyl1/status/1757202876386976165?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/afreebirdiee/status/1757094135402500391?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Another fan said that it seems as though Max Verstappen’s involvement in the series never ever happened.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SCUDERIAFEMBOY/status/1757073628166840363?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/leclercsletters/status/1757081021588136428?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw