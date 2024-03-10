“Helmut Marko Threatened to Withdraw”: Details Emerge From Emergency Red Bull Meeting Held Before Race in Jeddah

With Red Bull being in crisis, several higher-ups are unhappy with the team. In an emergency meeting held in Jeddah before the Saudi Arabian GP, Red Bull’s chief advisor Helmut Marko reportedly contemplated leaving the outfit.

Speaking to Austrian media on Friday, Marko “threatened to withdraw“ from his role at the team. He revealed that he wanted to depart from the paddock following the race in Jeddah, and would not be in Australia for the upcoming round either. However, as per a report published by Motorsport Total, Marko’s future in the team is now sorted.

Following a meeting with Red Bull CEOs Oliver Mintzlaff and Frank Watzlawick at the Shangri-La Hotel in Jeddah, the situation has improved. Marko and Mintzlaff arrived at the paddock in Jeddah, smiling together which gave fans a hint that all was well.

Speaking about this, Marko said as per Motorsport, “It was a very good conversation. Of course, calm must return to the team. That has priority. We agreed on all points. I will continue here. My contract still has three years to run. But calm must return.”

Red Bull’s crisis began with Christian Horner’s investigation last month. Marko got involved in this, when reports of evidence being leaked to the public somehow got traced back to him. First, the grievances against Horner were dismissed. Now, Marko seems to have been cleared of wrongdoings too.

However, the saga seems to be far from over. It has been reported that Horner does not want Marko in the team. Max Verstappen, on the other hand, said to Sky Sports, that “there will be a problem” if Marko departs.

Will Max Verstappen leave if Helmut Marko departs?

Max Verstappen has a great bond with Helmut Marko, Red Bull’s long-time advisor. He identified the Dutchman’s talent, got him into the team, and nurtured him into the world class F1 driver he is today.

The three-time world champion, when asked to comment on the situation, said that he is loyal to Marko after what the latter has done for him. After Dietrich Mateschitz’s passing, Marko remains the most senior member of Red Bull and Verstappen wants him to remain the same.

Verstappen did not rule out a move away from Red Bull either in case Marko exits. He has been linked to Mercedes, where Toto Wolff, their team principal has opened the doors for Horner in an advisory role too. Whether Red Bull will risk losing Marko and Verstappen both, remains to be seen.