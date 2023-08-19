Max Verstappen’s Teammate Reveals Red Bull Star’s Brilliance Annoys Him

Max Verstappen is hailed as a generational talent in the Formula 1 circle. And that greatness of his also transcends into the sim racing, for which he is conspicuously passionate. And despite not being a ‘professional’ sim racer, his team redline teammate Gianni Vecchio shares with Motorsport that he is annoyed by the brilliance of the Red Bull star.

Verstappen is passionate about sim racing. He has participated in some of the 24-hour-long virtual racing, including Le Mans. So much is his passion that away from F1, he is found on his simulator. Moreover, he has his own professional racing team.

So, when he has put his whole heart into it, he would be brilliant at it. But at the same time, he is so quick to learn about the system that it has become unbearable for people around him.

Max Verstappen has annoyed his teammate

Vecchio in the interview revealed that usually when Verstappen comes back from an F1 weekend, he talked less than five minutes to get on the system and records the fastest lap. Which in a way is annoying to Vecchio.

“I wouldn’t say this is a bad thing, but it can be annoying from time to time. Then he comes back from a Formula 1 weekend and we let him know what combination (of car and track) we are driving. Within five minutes Max is on P1. Then I’m like, what’s going on here? What am I doing wrong? He is annoyingly agile in everything he does. I wouldn’t say it’s something annoying, but it’s something that gets on my nerves from time to time,” jokes the German.

The same brilliance by Verstappen is going on in real life. His Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez also couldn’t avoid the wrath in a car that is equally superior. Under his current form, Verstappen is unstoppable at the moment.

The world champion refuses to stop

In the ongoing season, Verstappen has won 10 out of the 12 races that happened so far. And the last eight of them came consecutively to him. Thus, he is on his way to smashing the 10-year-old record by Sebastian Vettel of nine race wins in a row, as the Dutchman is expected to win the next two races, especially the next one, which is in Zandvoort, his home race.

Moreover, there will be no surprise if Verstappen wins the rest of the races remaining in the season. If that happens, not only Verstappen will have a historical year but also Red Bull.

Since the season started, only Red Bull has gone on to win all the races, even the sprint races. This level of dominance is unprecedented, as no team in the past has gone on to win all the races in the season. But Red Bull can do it as per their projections.