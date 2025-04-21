McLaren Driver Labels Lando Norris ‘Lucky’ for Avoiding Penalty by ‘Couple of Millimeters’ in Saudi Arabia

F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2025 Lando Norris of McLaren at drivers parade ahead of the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on April 20, 2025 Jeddah Saudi Arabia | Credits- IMAGO / NurPhoto

Lando Norris entered the 2025 Saudi Arabian GP weekend as the championship leader, aiming to extend his advantage over teammate Oscar Piastri and reigning world champion Max Verstappen.

However, his title hopes took a hit in qualifying when he crashed his MCL39 into the barriers at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit during Q3, relegating him to P10 on the grid for Sunday’s race.

In the Grand Prix, the Briton staged a determined comeback to finish just outside the podium. But with Piastri securing his third win of the season, the Australian leapfrogged Norris in the standings to snatch the lead.

Reflecting on the weekend, McLaren Formula E driver Sam Bird noted that Norris has become the architect of his own downfall—highlighted by a close call with the FIA stewards over pit entry and exit etiquette.

The five-time Grand Prix winner was investigated for crossing the white line at pit exit, a move that violated the Race Director’s instructions. Fortunately for him, no penalty was issued.

“In fact, I’ve just been watching a replay of the pit exit and it pains me to say I think he’s very, very lucky that there wasn’t a camera on the inside of the circuit or a slightly different camera angle because it is so close. I mean, another couple of millimeters and that could have been a five-second penalty,” explained Bird on the BBC F1 podcast.

Norris’ late push for a podium in Jeddah came up short, as Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc secured the 44th podium of his career—and the team’s first of the 2025 season. Despite the disappointing outing, there is still a glimmer of hope for Norris to redeem himself in Miami.

The sixth round of the season could offer Norris a chance to claw back points from Red Bull and Max Verstappen. As it stands, the Dutchman trails him by just two points in the standings.

BBC’s Andrew Benson believes McLaren could hold the upper hand in Miami, thanks to the RB21’s known vulnerabilities.

“In Miami, I suspect Red Bull are really going to struggle because tire wear in the heat is McLaren’s strongest point, and it’s going to be hot in Miami—it’s in the middle of the day,” he explained.

That said, Norris will also have to deal with mounting pressure from the #81 driver, Oscar Piastri, who has recently emerged as the biggest threat to his championship ambitions.