mobile app bar

“McLaren Rear Wing Is Legal”: FIA Rules as Red Bull’s ‘Poison Darts’ Bite Dust After Australia Defeat

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Oscar Piastri McLaren Formula 1 Team, 81 in MCL39, rear view of rear wing rear of vehicle, AUS, Formula 1 World Championship, Luis Vuitton Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park Circuit Melbourne, Race, 2025 season

Oscar Piastri McLaren Formula 1 Team, 81 in MCL39, rear view of rear wing rear of vehicle, AUS, Formula 1 World Championship, Luis Vuitton Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park Circuit Melbourne, Race, 2025 season
Credits: IMAGO / Eibner

The season-opening race at the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne last weekend saw McLaren and Lando Norris draw first blood. However, it was a close affair, with Max Verstappen finishing less than a second behind the Briton as they crossed the chequered flag.

That said, this could have been owing to the mixed weather conditions. In the dry, the MCL39 seems to have the legs over the RB21.

Red Bull are aware of this and in a bid to curb McLaren’s advantage, they reported the Woking-based outfit’s rear wing to the FIA.

The motorsports governing body cleared the wing, though, after an investigation. This prompted Auto Motor und Sport’s Michael Schmidt to call out the Milton-Keynes-based team.

He wrote, “Red Bull is following the usual pattern in F1. They shoot poison darts at their opponents in the hope of hitting something.”

The Australian GP has always been one that hasn’t reflected the true pecking order, given its unique layout. This time around, the wet weather ensured that this trend continued.

But going into the Chinese GP this weekend, the championship picture could get clearer with the race predicted to be a dry one all throughout the weekend.

Areas of focus for McLaren and Red Bull going into the Chinese GP

Despite having the best package on the grid, McLaren hasn’t nailed the concept with the MCL39. One of the biggest areas of focus for the team is their rear end, which is currently lacking the stability their drivers would like.

Norris explained that it was an encouraging sign that the team had only one major weakness.

On the other hand, it would appear that Red Bull have been able to address many issues apparent on the RB20 with their 2025 challenger. However, the Australian GP exposed a major flaw in their concept that has led to their tires heating more than their rivals.

The RB21 can light up its tires pretty quickly but in the long run, it causes them to overheat severely. Team advisor Helmut Marko has claimed that the team will be working flat out to ensure that they rectify this.

“[At the Australian GP], however, we managed to go like them for a few laps before tire degradation came and slowed us down. This is our main problem, the one we need to work on,” he was quoted as saying.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Share this article

Don’t miss these