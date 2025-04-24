mobile app bar

Mercedes Boss Discloses Crucial Role Played by Kimi Antonelli at Keeping Lewis Hamilton Away

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
44 Lewis Hamilton GBR, Scuderia Ferrari HP , 12 Andrea Kimi Antonelli ITA, Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team , F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit

44 Lewis Hamilton GBR, Scuderia Ferrari HP , 12 Andrea Kimi Antonelli ITA, Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team , F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit | Credits: IMAGO / HochZwei

Lewis Hamilton might have wished he were still at Mercedes during last weekend’s Saudi Arabian GP, as he spent most of the race staring at the rear wing of a Silver Arrows car.

Starting from P7, Hamilton was hoping to make some places up and build some confidence by scoring big points after what has proved to be a difficult start to life at Ferrari. But ahead of him was his replacement at Mercedes, 18-year-old Kimi Antonelli.

Antonelli made life difficult for Hamilton. Starting on the medium compound tires, the Italian was not at his quickest in the first stint and was conservative with his tires, but according to Deputy Team Principal Simone Resta, it allowed him to save his tires and attack later.

In the end, this turned out to be crucial. When Hamilton was firing and looked set to move past Antonelli’s W16, Antonelli simply pulled away.

“Differently from George [Russell], Kimi started a bit easier in the stint,” Resta said in the team debrief. “So he was able to keep, let’s say, some margin into the tires. So, when he met with, let’s say with defending Lewis, he had the pace in hand and was able to open the gap at the end of the stint.”

Antonelli’s burst of speed before his first pit stop ensured he pulled far enough ahead of Hamilton to create some breathing room between them. On lap 19, the Bologna-born driver came out ahead of the seven-time world champion, and that was that.

Antonelli ended up finishing P6, around five seconds ahead of Hamilton, with Russell crossing the line fifth.

Considering the Brackley-based squad did not look as fast as Red Bull or McLaren on the day, it was a solid haul of points, one which allowed them to remain P2 in the standings, 22 points clear of Red Bull in P3. On the other hand, it was another frustrating day for Hamilton.

The Stevenage-born driver continues to struggle to get up to speed with the SF-25, with persistent qualifying issues hampering his ability to perform on par with teammate Charles Leclerc, who secured a podium (P3) in Jeddah. Why? Team Principal Frederic Vasseur believes it comes down to a lack of confidence. “With the car. Perhaps a little bit with himself. Also, that everything is new—and for sure…” the Frenchman said.

As for Antonelli, his start to life in F1 remains impressive. The Italian has scored points in every race so far except the Bahrain GP, where he narrowly missed out with a P11 finish as Mercedes complicated his tire strategy.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

About the author

Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Formula 1 Editor Somin Bhattacharjee fell for the sport as well as Fernando Alonso on the same day — during the Spaniard’s thrilling victory at the German GP in 2010. Over the years, the passion magnified manyfold, and metamorphosed into a writing career in 2021. Though holding a bachelor's degree in marketing, Somin discovered his true calling in writing. He has penned over 2,700 articles for TheSportsRush, presenting a diverse range — news reports, opinions, and exclusives. A true Tiffosi, Somin never gives up on a chance to defend the Ferrari boys as a fan. As a sports writer though, he remains objective to the core and relishes opportunities to follow and engage in dissecting the action during races. That’s where the real thrill lies for him. Beyond the racetrack, Somin plays different sports including soccer. He enjoys exploring other sporting events and proudly supports Spanish soccer club Real Madrid.

Share this article

Don’t miss these