Fernando Alonso Reminds Ferrari of Horrors from Past After Carlos Sainz Records Glorious Pole Position for Fans to Celebrate

As Formula 1 returned to Monza for the 14th round of the 2023 F1 season, the start of the Italian Grand Prix couldn’t be better for the Tifosi. After Carlos Sainz claimed his first pole of this season, there was jubilance everywhere. However, Ferrari needs to keep their happiness in check as Fernando Alonso brings back harsh reality, as per FormulaPassion.

Be it this year or last, Max Verstappen always got the better of Ferrari and its driver duo of Charles Leclerc or Sainz. The Red Bull driver was able to claim victory in most of the races whenever Leclerc or Sainz was on the pole.

Admittedly, Red Bull had the supreme RB-18 last year and has a better version of it in the name of RB-19 in 2023. Therefore, the Italian team needs to stop being very optimistic after their pole on Saturday.

Fernando Alonso says Ferrari needs to be cautious

Alonso has recently opened up on Sainz, who is the new pole sitter this season. Talking about his and Ferrari’s winning chances, the Aston Martin driver said there is something special about having a pole but, not when one has Verstappen with a mighty Red Bull behind.

Talking about this, he said, “Being on pole here in Monza is perfect for them, but the race is tomorrow. We have seen Ferrari many times being on pole on Saturday and then not having anything to celebrate on Sunday, especially last year.”

The 42-year-old further added, “They [Ferrari] were on pole 60% of the time with Leclerc and then Max won every race.” This was the case this year too, where in the Belgian GP, Leclerc had the pole but Verstappen eventually won the race on Sunday.

Notably, Sainz and Ferrari were also aware that they were on the back foot despite having the pole position. However, the Spanish driver said he would try his best to keep Verstappen behind him.

Carlos Sainz reckons the Max Verstappen’s threat

Following the conclusion of the Monza qualification on Saturday, Carlos Sainz was asked to speak about his feelings and what he was looking forward to doing on Sunday. There he said that he would try his best to keep Max Verstappen behind even though it would be tough.

Red Bull’s RB-19 is by far the fastest car on the grid. Even though it might at times be the second fastest when it comes to a one-lap showdown, in the long run, nothing beats the Red Bull beast. This is all due to its superior straight-line speed and mammoth DRS advantage.

Nevertheless, if Sainz manages to pull off the unthinkable, it will not only stop one of the most prolific records in Formula 1 but also will see Scuderia Ferrari grab a win at Monza finally after 2019.