Mercedes Genius Proposes “Interesting Set of Gymnastics” That Will Tackle Notorious F1 Problem

Mercedes‘ technical director James Allison, has proposed a unique approach to address a well-known issue in Formula 1. In a recent conversation with Performance People, the accomplished British designer discussed whether Formula 1 should impose regulations restricting the attendance of team personnel to a limited number of races. This idea aligns with the ongoing discussions surrounding the grueling nature of the 24-race F1 calendar for 2024.

Advertisement

In his thorough examination of the matter, Allison scrutinized the implications of the sport’s rising popularity, particularly as Formula 1 orchestrates a record 24-race calendar. Notably, his discussion pivoted on the urgent need to offer relief to individuals beyond the domain of F1 drivers.

According to Allison, aside from F1 drivers, the governing body should potentially cap the full participation of every other F1 member at 20 races, to foster a more sustainable approach. Allison stressed the necessity for teams to independently develop new approaches for tackling the challenges.

Advertisement

He said, “That will be an interesting set of gymnastics to cope with, but, at least if it’s imposed at a support level, won’t impose on any individual team.”

However, while proposing this novel approach, Allison also candidly addressed the potential repercussions. Taking that into account the Mercedes engineer said, “A competitive disadvantage we would all face that hurdle together, the ones that wiggled their way through it effectively could turn it into an advantage by organizationally managing that in a slick way.”

Interestingly, Allison concluded by pointing out that such a cap on human resources by F1 would also require compliance and respect from even team principals and CEOs like Toto Wolff, Christian Horner, Zak Brown, etc.

How does James Allison feel about the number of races increasing annually?

The surge in Formula 1’s popularity, notably attributed to the success of Netflix’s “Drive to Survive,” has been remarkable. Interestingly while looking at the annual growth, F1 authorities seem unwilling to pass up the opportunity to maximize the potential of each race.

Advertisement

While fans witness the thrill escalating with the addition of more races, it has become a point of concern for numerous F1 drivers. Expanding on this topic in the Performance People interview, James Allison offered a particularly intriguing response.

He said, “I’m pretty sure now that COVID is behind us, we can be pretty confident that, yes barring [a] major disaster, it will be a 24-race season next year.”

In addition, the Mercedes technical director also acknowledges that a 24-race season is quite demanding, especially when factoring in the additional weekends required for winter testing. He said, “That is pretty grueling when you consider that there is also winter testing to be done, which adds another couple of weekends into the year.”

While adding further Allison remarked, “If you’re one of the traveling folk, then that is more than half the year spent on the road. And in a mode of working that is quite tiring and quite demanding.”