Carlos Sainz Makes His Intensions With Ferrari Clear as Contract Discussions Reach a Climax

The 2023 season concluded positively for Carlos Sainz and Ferrari, prompting discussions about a potential contract renewal. According to recent reports from soymotor, Sainz has openly communicated his wish to prolong his collaboration with the Italian outfit for an indefinite period of time. However, in affirming his commitment to Ferrari, he highlighted a specific condition related to his ongoing association with the team.

In his discussion, the 29-year-old stressed the significance of reaching a resolution regarding his future with Ferrari prior to the commencement of the 2024 season. Hence, both parties now have a three-month window to conclude the agreement.

However, recent speculations suggest that talks about the contract have already commenced. Over the past few days, it has become evident that both Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc have initiated discussions to extend their association with the Maranello squad.

Notably, Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur said that there is still a considerable timeframe for his side to secure contract extensions for their drivers. However, Sainz is discontent with the delay, expressing his firm commitment to staying with Ferrari and a strong desire for a prompt resolution regarding his future.

In light of this Sainz said, “I think we all know that my goal is to start the 2024 season knowing where I am going to race in 2025, I would not like to start without knowing where my next destination will be.” Sainz then revealed that both sides are content, and their aim is to prolong their collaboration.

Will Carlos Sainz be the best choice for Ferrari in the upcoming years?

The 2023 season for Ferrari commenced with lofty aspirations, yet a disappointing first half prompted the team to adjust their expectations. This led to a thorough examination of their SF-23.

Apparently, following the summer break, Ferrari experienced a resurgence, highlighted by Carlos Sainz. He was the only non-Red Bull driver that registered a win in the entire 2023 season. The Spaniard’s sole victory came at the Singapore GP.

However, despite clinching his second career victory at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, Sainz regards Monza as his most memorable GP with Ferrari. Interestingly, this performance held special significance not because the Spanish ace aimed to showcase his skills to the team but rather because he wanted to demonstrate his capabilities to the passionate Tifosi.

Reflecting on this Sainz said, “I think that having such a fun race, so hectic, giving my life to keep that Ferrari first during the first laps in front of Red Bull. I think it was the best moment with the Tifosi, one more moment of bonding with them. They saw me go out of my way for them, for the team at home. “