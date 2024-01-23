Mercedes Labels Its Slump in Form “Fun” in Refreshing Optimistic Take

Lewis Hamilton and the rest of the Mercedes team have been going through a difficult time ever since the new aerodynamic regulations were introduced. On the other hand, Red Bull has demonstrated their supremacy by winning both championships in the last two years. Given this ruthless domination, any other team and its members would’ve lost their excitement. However, Silver Arrows technical director James Allison has recently rejected the idea that being a part of Mercedes hasn’t been “fun“.

Advertisement

In a recent interview with The Race, James Allison discussed his viewpoint on enjoying the challenge amidst Mercedes’s downturn. He said, “Actually, it’s lots of fun. It isn’t as much fun as winning, that’s definitely true. But you have to sort of love the whole of the sport and the whole of the sport involves taking your licks when you haven’t done a good enough job.”

Advertisement

Additionally, the technical director stated that one thing he admires about the Milton Keynes side’s present performance is their perseverance in the face of difficulty. Allison’s statement highlighted the challenging moment for Red Bull, which started in 2014, the year that Mercedes began to dominate the hybrid era.

However, gaining a competitive advantage over rivals takes years, even for a team with all the required expertise and resources. Therefore, once the dominance is accomplished, it usually lasts long enough to set numerous records.

How Toto Wolff aims to bring Mercedes’ legacy back?

Toto Wolff and the team have endured enough misery over the past two years. The team has only won one Grand Prix in the previous two years, and that was at the Interlagos track in 2022. Undoubtedly, this statistic could be devastating for Wolff, who has led the squad to unprecedented success.

From 2014 to 2021, he led the team to a record eight constructor’s championships. Despite the team’s recent slump, Wolff hasn’t given up yet as rumors claim that the Austrian has signed a new three-year contract with the Silver Arrows. Subsequently, Wolff emphasized that he has decided to remain with the team because of the current Mercedes lineup.

Advertisement

By saying this, Wolff expressed his complete faith in his drivers’ ability to catch up to Max Verstappen. In addition to these remarks, Wolff also stated that George Russell represents the team’s future and that there is a reason Hamilton is a seven-time champion.

Moreover, Wolff showed optimism and said that Hamilton would undoubtedly win his eighth championship if the team could provide him with a vehicle that he could trust. Wolff contends that the squad as a whole owes one championship to Hamilton, Russell, and even to themselves. In conclusion, the Austrian stated that his team will surely devote all of their efforts to achieving it in 2024 and 2025.