Michael B Jordan Once Allegedly Crashed His $420,000 Ferrari, Despite Being Lewis Hamilton’s Wish to Cast Hollywood Star in His Biography

Lewis Hamilton once wanted Hollywood star Michael B Jordan to star as him in his biography whilst promoting his Apple+ documentary. In an ironic turn of events, Jordan was under investigation last year when he reportedly crashed his $420,000 worth Ferrari 812 Superfast in Hollywood, as per Yahoo.

The LAPD launched an investigation after a video emerged of Jordan’s accident online. The video alleged the 36-year-old to be behind the wheel of the blue 812 Superfast. Jordan is believed to have lost traction whilst racing another Ferrari, and then crashing into a parked car on the road.

According to the report, the investigation was eventually dropped after the authorities cited a lack of substantial evidence on record to proceed with the case at hand against Jordan. It is a funny turn of events, however, in light of the blockbuster news that emerged last week about Hamilton ditching Mercedes after 11 years to join the Scuderia from 2025 onwards.

Nevertheless, the Lewis Hamilton biography is all set to launch under the banner of Apple+ with the Briton starring and producing the same.

Apple landed one of the biggest sports documentaries of the century with Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton is arguably one of the biggest sporting stars and stories of this century. And Apple landed the exclusive rights to produce and stream his documentary back in 2022. The format is rumored to be like the award-winning Senna documentary, per F1i.com.

Apple released a press statement back in 2022 explaining their reasons to collaborate with the seven-time world champion. The statement read, “Hamilton has blazed an uncharted trail professionally, socially and culturally, and transformed the sport on a global scale. Coming from a working-class family, Lewis succeeded in a sport where the odds were stacked against him but where his talent shone through, allowing him to dominate the sport for over a decade.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/boardroom/status/1501691182753140745?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

In addition to the documentary, Apple has also partnered with the #44 driver for the Hollywood blockbuster starring Brad Pitt based on a fictional 11th team on the Formula 1 grid – APXGP. Hamilton himself is looking to make a career out of cinema once he hangs up his racing helmet. He recently launched his own production company Dawn Apollo Films.

That being said, the Briton’s current focus is solely on getting his hands on that coveted, yet elusive 8th world title. His move to Ferrari is a strong statement of intent that he is as eager as ever to make that dream a reality and become, statistically, the greatest Formula 1 driver ever.