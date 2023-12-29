Michael Schumacher’s Ferrari Gift to His Family Goes Up For Sale

Michael Schumacher, being the star driver in the Formula 1 that he is, was also a huge car enthusiast. So much so that his garage consisted of rare cars. One such car is the Ferrari F430, which, interestingly, went up on sale recently. Ferrari gifted this car to Schumacher back in 2005 after the German former driver showered Ferrari with glory days for back-to-back years.

Apart from the fact that the car belongs to Schumacher and his family, the F430 also boasts unique features. Such as having the seven-time world champion’s engraved signature on the glove compartment of the car and on the plate inside that shows who ordered the car.

Notably, the German former driver gifted the same car that he received from Ferrari to his father Rolf Schumacher. This was years before the former Ferrari star suffered a tragic accident in the Alps while skiing. From there on, there has been complete silence on the health update of Schumacher.

According to Jean Todt, who was Schumacher’s boss during his days at Ferrari, the seven-time world champion is no longer the same person he was. However, he is under the lovely guidance of his wife and his children, Todt revealed to L’Equipe, as reported by Marca.

It is believed that the changing dynamics of Schumacher’s family is the reason why such a car was put up for sale. Cars like these have humongous prices when they belong to a celebrity or iconic figure. Therefore, when the car belonged to Schumacher’s family, it would have given more rarity in the market. [His 2003 Ferrari F1 car was sold for $14 million in 2022.]

Details about the Ferrari F430 of Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher’s family’s Ferrari F430 was nothing less than a prized possession. Ferrari introduced it as the successor of 360 and soon became one of the most loved Ferraris of all time. The Italian beast boasts a 4.3 liter naturally aspirated V8 engine that pumps out 490 horsepower. It has a six-speed automatic transmission and has a top speed of 311 kilometers per hour or 193 miles per hour.

The car has a special switch known as Mannetino or little lever, which helps the driver to quickly adjust traction control, gearbox, and suspension. It was the first Ferrari to have such a special novelty. The car goes from 0 to 100 in 4.1 seconds and has three different colors inside.

It has a red exterior, a beige interior, and a black dashboard to avoid reflection. It’s a left-hand drive and when it came out, there could have been no popular man in motorsport than Michael Schumacher. The car has just covered 29,300 kilometers or 18,206 miles, and they are asking $331,480 for it at Gallery Aaldering.