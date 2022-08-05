Mick Schumacher picks his father Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel as ideal F1 driver pairing

Mick Schumacher has picked his ideal F1 driver pairing including his father and Sebastian Vettel which has left the F1 community teary-eyed.

Ever since Schumacher joined the grid in 2021, Vettel has been the young German driver’s supporter and admirer throughout his Formula One career.

The relationship between the two Germans is no secret since they have been getting on well for many years.

It’s a relationship that resembles what Mick Schumacher’s father, Michael Schumacher, did for Vettel when he was just starting out in Formula 1.

Mick’s father, Michael Schumacher was a hero and an inspiration to Sebastian. Michael, one of Formula one’s all-time greats mentored Vettel during his Red Bull days.

Now, in present times, Vettel has become a mentor figure to Michael’s son, Mick Schumacher.

In a recent YouTube video posted by Haas F1, Mick Schumacher answered some of the questions sent in to the American team by his fans.

One of the fans asked, “if you were a team member and could pick any two drivers from any era for your driver line-up who would you pick?”

To which the 23-year-old replied “I’ll probably pick Sebastian and my dad to drive in my team”

"i'll probably pick sebastian and my dad to drive in my team"

Is Mick Schumacher’s F1 career in danger?

According to reports in Germany, Mick Schumacher’s F1 career may be in jeopardy after just two seasons at the pinnacle of motorsport since his Haas seat remains threatened due to strained ties with the US-based team.

According to the German newspaper BILD, Schumacher might not be able to retain his Haas seat. While ‘initial’ negotiations have taken place with the team, according to the BILD report, “The relationship between the two parties is difficult. Guenther Steiner has been publicly critical of Mick in the past.”

It proceeds by stating that the young German might be losing the backing of Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto, which would be tragic for his aspirations of emulating his dad’s example by competing for Ferrari someday.

The German is in his second season with Haas now. However, his current contract with the team expires at the end of the 2022 season. Till now, there haven’t been many indications that the contract will be renewed.

Nonetheless, team principal Guenther Steiner has given a few clues lately. Meanwhile, Schumacher will be a free agent by the end of this year. The resigning Sebastian Vettel sparked rumors when he said Schumacher may have his seat at Aston Martin.

However, those rumors were quickly put to rest when Fernando Alonso was chosen to take that position just a few days later.

Felix Gorner, a well-known F1 analyst, told a German media conglomerate “Sebastian’s good words to Lawrence Stroll didn’t help. That means there is only Haas for [Schumacher] next season. It’s now important for him to negotiate well in the next few weeks to secure his seat.”

