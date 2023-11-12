“My Emotional Status Is Not Good”: Daniel Ricciardo Shares His First Thoughts After Opening Laps Around Las Vegas GP

The Las Vegas GP is almost upon us, and despite the backlash, fans are looking forward to seeing what the race has in store. With little data to go by, no one knows what to expect from one of the coldest races in the history of the sport. However, with the track layout revealed, Daniel Ricciardo gave his views after ‘driving’ a few laps around the circuit.

Advertisement

Staying up to date, EA Sports F1 23 introduced the Las Vegas GP into the game, and Daniel Ricciardo was one of the first people to experience the drive in the game. In a video on the game’s official YouTube channel, Ricciardo crashed into a corner in typical Ricciardo fashion and claimed he was not doing well emotionally.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/F1/status/1722687089798463694?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

“And I’ve gone in hot. I’m physically okay, but my emotional status is not good.”

However, with it being a game, the Australian got the chance to try again and went all out. Further into the video, Ricciardo was surprised by all the lights and glamour of The Strip and claimed he will have to make sure he doesn’t get distracted by the various attractions surrounding the circuit.

In the end, Ricciardo claimed it was “great fun” driving around the Las Vegas GP circuit in the game while probably hoping for the same fun in real life. Apart from being one of the first ones to drive on the in-game circuit, Ricciardo has the bragging rights for one more thing.

Daniel Ricciardo claims he deserves 98% of the claim for the Las Vegas GP

Speaking to Matt Gallagher from the famous duo of P1 with Matt and Tommy, Ricciardo recalled a Press Conference from 2017. During the conference, Ricciardo proposed the idea of racing in Vegas, while Lewis Hamilton said a race in Miami would be a good idea. With the race in Vegas now becoming a reality, Ricciardo jokingly admitted he did not “want to claim everything, but I’ll claim like 98 percent of it.” The 34-year-old also claimed it would be a good race because of where it is, but might have opposing views after the latest developments.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/redbulletin/status/1723384348857287104?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Set in the middle of November, at nighttime, the Las Vegas GP will be one of the coldest races in the history of the sport, with current expected temperature roaming around the 4 to 6° C (39-43° F) mark. Furthermore, the track layout is far from optimum, given the 6.2km (3.8 miles) track contains three fast straights. Additionally, the pitlane exit is on a 180° bend and opens up on the racing line right before a speed trap. As such, not only will the weather conditions be challenging, but navigating around the circuit will be extremely difficult for each driver out there.