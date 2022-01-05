“My values ​​are simply not compatible with the decisions that were made” – Mercedes boss Toto Wolff slams FIA for Abu Dhabi fiasco but stops short of asking for Michael Masi’s resignation

“My values ​​are simply not compatible with the decisions that were made” – Toto Wolff urges FIA to work with the teams to improve decision-making amidst torn opinion on F1 race director Michael Masi.

The 2021 F1 season ended in blockbuster fashion, with Max Verstappen grabbing the world championship from the then-reigning champion Lewis Hamilton in the final lap of the season-finale Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

FIA Race Director Michael Masi had a key role to play in ensuring the right man wins, allowing cars between then-race leader Hamilton and Verstappen to un-lap each other during the Safety Car period, to facilitate ‘racing’ to determine the world champion.

Mercedes were distraught, leading to them (unsuccessfully) protesting the decision. The matter was also taken up during FIA’s World Motor Sport Council.

The Boss wanted to share one last message to the Mercedes family before 2021 becomes ’22! 😉 pic.twitter.com/vH5AQpPtMX — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) December 30, 2021

Their supremo Toto Wolff is still feeling the pain, talking of his values and how decisions were inconsistent throughout the season. It’s another matter altogether that a lot of these decisions favoured the German giants as well…

“It’s a bigger problem, my values ​​are simply not compatible with the decisions that were made.

“It is not just about replacing the race director. The whole decision-making system must be improved.

“It’s one thing to drive hard and have different points of view between drivers and teams, that’s normal. But inconsistent decisions inevitably lead to controversy, much of it totally unnecessary.

“This last decision had the biggest impact, and from a sports perspective, it was catastrophic because it decided the World Championship.

“I am sure that all of us, the teams, the drivers, the FIA and F1 itself, can improve the way decisions are made so that the category becomes stronger.

“While these situations are very painful, they are also opportunities to change and improve.”

Read More ‘Netflix series in real life’ – Toto Wolff stresses the significance of Formula 1 not morphing into WWE