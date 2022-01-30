New aero and livery changes spotted in the Ferrari 2022 challenger?

As per the rumor mills, Ferrari has altered their Airbox design and have added color black to their livery for their new title challenge in 2022

There are updates from the Italian superteam with regards to their 2022 challenger. A triangular-shaped airbox is set to make a return as per the rumor mills.

The two horns with an oval airbox design have bid farewell. Moreover, as used in SF 21 bid farewell for the previous year, it is understood that the design had been causing airflow problems to the rear wing. The new solution should also help provide cool air to the power unit.

Ferrari team will test the SF21 car (2021 car) at Fiorano this week. Charles Leclerc will take the wheel of the car on Wednesday, and Carlos Sainz will be on Thursday. Starting and rounding off proceedings will be Roberts Schwartzman, Scuderia Ferrari new test driver. #f12022 pic.twitter.com/iYNzDuTv3W — FORMULA ROOM (@formularoom) January 25, 2022

Side pods and addition of color black?

The new regulations also require the upper side Side Impact Protections Spars (SIPS) to be 60mm higher in 2022. Due to this, Ferrari has not only repackaged the side pods but also the electronic and radiators connected to the power unit.

Ferrari has said to be making changes to their inlet design. Due to the rule changes, the inlet design that the team has used since 2017 is banned.

As per the Website and Sponsorship livery, Ferrari will be using a shade darker. Previously the livery has been in a light red color. However, in 2022, it looks like Ferrari will be mixing black and red for their new livery.