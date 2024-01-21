New Haas Team Principal Forced to be Realistic Looking At the Mountain of Problems Ahead of Him

The Haas F1 Team underwent a significant hierarchical transformation recently. The organization announced Ayao Komatsu as the new boss after dismissing longtime team principal Guenther Steiner. However, given the number of issues that lie ahead of the American team, the Japanese team boss needs to be realistic.

Last year, the American team experienced a significant setback, finishing at the bottom of the constructors’ championship with a meager 12 points. The root of this problem was traced back to the performance issues with Haas‘s VF23, particularly concerning tire degradation during races.

To address this challenge, the team introduced a revamped car in Austin. However, rather than making their troubles easier, the situation worsened. It was because Nico Hulkenberg decided to revert to the previous specifications of the car. Nevertheless, following the disappointing season, the newly appointed team principal openly admits that the past year’s challenges have left Haas in a difficult position.

However, he remains optimistic about the upcoming season, expressing confidence that the new model will signify a substantial improvement over its predecessor. In an interview with Motorsportweek.com, Komatsu said, “The ’24 car is a clear step.”

Yet, he refrains from unequivocally stating that the car is sufficiently competitive for the upcoming competition. Komatsu expresses this sentiment as he believes that the adjustments made in Austin diverted the team’s resources. In light of this, the new Haas team boss said, “I’m realistic about the car we put out in Bahrain, but not in a negative manner.”

New Haas team boss Ayao Komatsu discusses the core problems of the team

Established in 2016, Haas is currently the youngest team in Formula 1. Since its inception, Guenther Steiner has been the guiding force for the team. However, starting from the 2024 season, Ayao Komatsu will take the reins. Unlike the previous team boss, Komatsu brings a different perspective and work style, showcasing the distinctive approaches that individuals contribute to the team.

Considering that the Japanese team boss believes that Haas operating under two bases is not the optimal structure for running an F1 team. The American team currently has one base in the US and another in Italy.

In an interview with Motorsport Magazine, Komatsu noted that the dual-base setup was advantageous when they initiated it in 2016 and remained effective until 2018. However, in light of the current regulations in 2022, Komatsu suggests that this setup requires evolution.

He elaborated, “If we get the maximum out of how we set up, and then if that becomes right, we [therefore] cannot do anything better with the way we set up [and] then we can talk about that. That’s my strategy.” Notably, the dual-base structure of Haas is because of the team’s affiliation with the Italian team Ferrari.