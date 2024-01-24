“New Name, New Colors”: Daniel Ricciardo Undeterred by Visa Cash App RB’s Negative Reviews From F1 Community

The AlphaTauri name that fans got so used to will no longer be used to refer to Red Bull’s sister team. Visa Cash App RB is the new name and it has not been met with positive reviews from the F1 community. Nevertheless, Daniel Ricciardo doesn’t seem to hate the name, as he showcased his excitement on his Instagram account.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SominBhatt61243/status/1750170941412585934?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Ricciardo came back to the Faenza-based outfit midway into the 2023 season. After an impressive comeback, the team decided to offer him a seat for 2024 too, alongside teammate Yuki Tsunoda. Ricciardo will now be a part of the outfit as it enters a brand-new era. On his Instagram story, Ricciardo reposted ‘V-CARB’s‘ announcement, and wrote,

Advertisement

“New name, new colors, lezgobaybee”

Of course, not all F1 fans share the same enthusiasm as Ricciardo, especially when it comes to the team’s nomenclature. When AlphaTauri exited, fans were hoping for the return of Toro Rosso. However, it seems as though sponsorship reasons compelled the team to include Visa and CashApp in its name, before adding the RB to maintain its own identity.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C2e3b2Bq1cp/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Still, there is hope that the livery of the car will be exciting. But when is the livery launch for the brand new Visa Cash App RB F1 team?

When will Daniel Ricciardo get to see his new car?

Daniel Ricciardo is excited to see his new car. Of course, it is likely that he will get a peek at it before the general public does. The team, however, will publicly unveil their 2024 challenger in Las Vegas on 9th February.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C2UgPfqtaWn/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

The colors that they are displaying at the moment alongside their logo launch are reminiscent of Toro Rosso. It makes fans hopeful once again that a widely loved livery might be returning to the grid in 2024.

Performance-wise, there are plenty of question marks over Visa Cash App RB at the moment. Ties between them and Red Bull seem to be closer than ever, and other teams aren’t very comfortable about it. Red Bull is dominating F1 right now, and if there is sufficient transfer of technology from Milton-Keynes to Faenza, V-CARB may make huge strides.

Daniel Ricciardo, meanwhile, will be hoping that his team is competitive, at least for points. He desperately wants to get back to Red Bull but to do that, he has to get the better of Tsunoda and impress the higher-ups at the Faenza-based team first.