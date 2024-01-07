Charles Leclerc’s ‘WAG’ Gathers Sympathy From Fans as He Finds Himself Frozen in Snow

With F1 in the midst of the winter break, Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc has decided to gather his closest friends for a trip to snowy mountains in the Dolomites in Italy for a training camp. His best friend, Joris Trouche has also tagged along, however, after seeing his reaction in one of Leclerc’s videos, fans on the internet have been profusely sympathizing with him.

In a video posted by a Charles Leclerc fan-page on Instagram, Joris, who is referred to as Leclerc’s ‘WAG’ by fans, can be seen with a deadpan expression on his face as Leclerc swiftly panned the camera onto him during their trek. With temperatures going as low as 9 degrees Celsius, Joris’ plight was understandable.

Trouche joined in on the fun himself as he commented on the video posted by the Instagram account. Making a nifty F1-themed remark, Joris hilariously wrote, “I was on the DRS zone,” while obviously referring to the chilly wind gushing down in the picturesque Dolomites.

Fans often affectionately call Joris Leclerc’s ‘WAG’. The duo have has known to have one of the most wholesome friendships in the paddock, and Trouche is often seen alongside the Monegasque when he is away from the F1 track.

Charles Leclerc’s intense training camp antics go hilariously viral

Leclerc has been periodically releasing snippets, of his chilly training camp, in video form for his fans to see on social media. One such video was uploaded by the fan-page where he can be seen geeing everyone up for an early morning skiing trek.

Joris on the other hand, was having none of it. In a hilarious back and forth between the two, Trouche was complaining about the fact that he had to get up early in the morning to make this trip and regretted being in these conditions.

Charles and Joris’ banter got a bit too loud and at that point, Leclerc’s trainer, Andrea Ferrari stepped in and sternly asked them to keep their voices low to not disturb the sleeping animals.