Max Verstappen’s Net Worth 2023: How did the 2-Time World Champion make his Fortune

Since his debut in 2015, Max Verstappen’s enjoyed an exponential rise in Formula 1. And so has the Dutchman’s net worth as he is one of the most successful and popular drivers on the current line-up of drivers.

The Dutchman became the youngest driver to feature in the sport when he started the 2015 Australian GP. He spent his first year in F1 with Toro Rosso and was promoted to the Red Bull seat in 2016.

And at the age of 18, he won the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix on his debut for Red Bull. Verstappen also became the youngest driver to win an F1 race.

Name Max Verstappen Age 25 Net worth $200 Million Salary $54 Million (2022) Date of Birth 30 September 1997 Nationality Belgian, Dutch

Fast forward a few years, he was the front-runner for the 2021 World Championship title alongside Lewis Hamilton. Verstappen pipped Lewis in the final race of the season at Abu Dhabi to win his first title.

He added another World Championship win to his name in 2022 by claiming 15 race wins, a new record. At the age of 25, Verstappen has accomplished 35 race wins, 77 podiums and 20 pole positions. And his story is just getting started.

What is Max Verstappen’s Net Worth?

Max Verstappen has been racing in F1 since 2015. Verstappen has been a part of Red Bull’s Franchise and has competed at the top for quite a while now. This means he is one of the well-paid drivers on the grid.

Verstappen’s Net Worth is estimated to be around $200 Million. The Dutchman has made most of his fortunes from racing and sponsorship.

Verstappen currently is the highest-paid driver on the F1 grid. And the Dutchman has a contract with Red Bull until the end of the 2028 F1 season.

What is Max Verstappen’s Salary?

Max Verstappen’s salary for 2022 was $54 Million. This makes Verstappen the highest earner in the Formula 1 grid.

When Max started his F1 career with Toro Rosso, he earned around $5-$8 Million per season. His Salary was increased to $12 Million after he made a move to Red Bull.

His Rival and Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton is the second-highest earner on the grid making $35 Million annually. Meanwhile, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc earned approximately $24 Million in 2022.

What brands does Verstappen endorse? Who are his sponsors?

Being one of the most successful F1 drivers on the grid, Max Verstappen has a long list of sponsors. Some of Verstappen’s sponsors are also partners with his current team Red Bull.

Verstappen is extremely popular in his native Netherlands. That is why particularly his home race in Zandvoort and the Austrian GP at Red Bull Ring see loads of fans arrive, dressed in Orange.

Orange is the national colour of the Netherlands. The Dutch fans call themselves ‘the Orange army’ and have some popular songs and chants for their favourite driver.

Verstappen’s oldest sponsors are Red Bull. He is also an endorser of the Dutch online supermarket Jumbo since 2016. He is also a brand ambassador for the Dutch TV channel Ziggo.

Verstappen’s list of sponsors includes Tag Heure, CarNext.com, clothing brand G-Star and streaming platform ViaPlay. He also signed deals with Gaming giant EA Sports and Dutch brewery Heineken.

Where does Verstappen Live?

Max Verstappen hails from the Netherlands and competes under the Dutch flag. However, Verstappen’s current residence is in the Mediterranean Principality of Monaco.

Verstappen rents a $16.2 Million Luxury Penthouse in Monaco’s Fontevielle district near the French border. He has an indoor gym and balcony overlooking the picturesque harbour.

The Dutchman claims to have rented the place instead of buying it because he does not intend to stay there forever. However, he does surely enjoy the tax benefits of the micronation.

Verstappen is neighbours with multiple current and former F1 drivers. Including Lewis Hamilton, Daniel Ricciardo, Nico Rosberg, Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris, Mika Hakkinen and more.

Who is Max Verstappen’s Girlfriend?

Max Verstappen is not married. However, Verstappen is currently dating model Kelly Piquet. The duo have been in a relationship for over 2 years.

Kelly and Max have been spotted in the F1 paddock numerous times. Verstappen claims his supermodel partner is extremely understanding and says he doesn’t mind having kids with her in the future.

Kelly is the daughter of former F1 World Champion Nelson Piquet. Previously she dated former Red Bull driver Danil Kvyat with whom she has a daughter.

Does Max Verstappen own a Private Jet or yacht?

Max Verstappen’s current arsenal includes a private jet to charter from race to race and back home. He owns a Dassault Falcon 900EX worth around $13 Million.

He bought the jet from Virgin Air CEO Richard Branson in 2021. Red Bull’s Chief Advisor recently revealed that Max had installed a Simulator on his jet. However, Verstappen has rubbed it off as a misunderstanding.

Verstappen loves racing and competes in many online tournaments both on and off-season. He also prefers to practice for upcoming races on his state-of-the-art simulator.

Verstappen also owns a 120-ft yacht named ‘Bagheera’ docked in the Monaco harbour. The luxurious boat features3 floors, bedrooms, a bar and a lounge overlooking an infinity jacuzzi.

Max Verstappen’s car collection

Max Verstappen’s collection of cars is extremely impressive. His collection explains that the Dutchman has a clear liking for fast cars both on and off the track.

Verstappen’s first big purchase right after receiving his Driving license at age 18 was a Porsche 911 GT3 RS. He bought the car after claiming his first win at the 2016 Spanish GP for over $400,000.

Max has also driven Aston Martin’s “Bond Car,” the DB11 between 2018 and 2019. He also owns the fastest street-legal car in the world, the Aston Martin Valkyrie.

Only 85 models of the car were produced. The car has a 6.5-litre naturally-aspirated V12 engine and can go from 0-100 KmH within 2.5 seconds.

The Dutchman also owns a $2 Million Ferrari Monza. Verstappen added another Ferrari to his collection. He was seen purchasing a Ferrari SF90 Stradale worth $730,000 from a showroom in Monaco.

