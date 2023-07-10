Adrian Newey and Christian Horner Show Off Their Musical Skills Following Max Verstappen’s Successful British GP

Max Verstappen produced yet another dominating performance at the 2023 British GP, which took his winning streak to six races. For Red Bull too, it was a monumental occasion, because it was their 11th race win in a row. To celebrate this in style, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner and chief technical officer Adrian Newey decided to party hard at the former’s home.

Advertisement

After the qualifying session in Silverstone on Saturday, Horner decided to bring the entire team to his home, for a barbeque party. In addition to inviting the Red Bull team over, he also called all drivers over to his estate in Oxfordshire. In an interview as reported by RBR News, he revealed that only half of the grid turned up. There, all they could talk about was moments on the F1 track.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RBR_Daily/status/1678384885008945153?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Another fun and somewhat surprising incident took place that evening after Verstappen grabbed pole position earlier in the day. It involved Newey and Horner singing, and the entire F1 community seemed to love what they saw.

Christian Horner and Adrian Newey party hard at the former’s home

Adrian Newey is arguably one of the greatest minds to ever work in F1 and is often regarded as the brains behind the dominant RB19. However, he showed another hidden talent of his, and this involved having a microphone in his hand.

Horner shared a video on his Instagram account, which showed him and Newey singer together on stage, during the BBQ event at his house. He even put up a quirky caption with the video, suggesting that they are open to performing for others. “Adrian and I also available for festival season,” the 49-year-old commented.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SCUDERIAFEMBOY/status/1678409986941022214?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

For Red Bull, it was undoubtedly a very happy weekend. They created history by winning their 11th consecutive race in F1. Plus, Verstappen’s win takes them a step close to yet another double-championship victory in the 2023 campaign.

Advertisement

Red Bull and Max Verstappen to improve in Hungary

The next round of the 2023 world championship takes place at the Hungaroring in Hungary. For Red Bull fans, it is expected to be another weekend of joy as Verstappen revealed that they will bring more upgrades to Budapest.

Considering the fact that Red Bull already has a near-unbeatable car, an upgrade will help bolster their performance to newer heights. One person who would want to benefit from this upgrade is Sergio Perez, who has been struggling recently, failing to get into Q3 for five races in a row.

For Verstappen meanwhile, he is the runaway leader in the championship standings. He is expected to win the championship with multiple races to spare.