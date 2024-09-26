Nico Rosberg Urges Max Verstappen to Avoid Wasting Energy on Swearing Feud With FIA

Max Verstappen’s community service punishment for swearing during the FIA press conference has become a big point of contention. The FIA’s swearing clampdown on F1 drivers has been about reducing the usage of expletive language overall. After receiving the punishment, Verstappen gave monosyllabic replies during the post-qualifying presser at the Singapore GP. However, former world champion Nico Rosberg believes it’s a waste of the Dutchman’s energy.

Rosberg stated that he agrees in principle with what the FIA wants to do with the reduction of swearing in F1. He mentioned that even his daughters watch the sport on TV, so it’s good that the sport is making this effort. On the other hand, the 2016 world champion believes that the FIA cannot completely restrict the drivers.

Per FormulaPassion, Rosberg said, “These guys are gladiators! We want them to show their emotions, so it would be better if they put the beeps on and censored the swear words.”

“As for Max. If I were fighting for the title, I don’t know if I would put all this energy into the issue. It’s a nice distraction for him.”

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem’s reasoning behind this clampdown was F1 drivers are role models and therefore, need to be held to higher standards. However, the counterargument has been that swear words are a medium to express one’s emotions during high adrenaline incidents in F1.

So, despite the punishment, Verstappen has a lot of backing from drivers and even the media. Although given the seriousness of the championship, it’s a waste of time and a distraction according to Rosberg.

Even Lewis Hamilton spoke in favor of the reigning champion. The Briton stated, “It’s a bit of a joke”. Verstappen himself joked about the situation during his recent Twitch stream. One of the members of Verstappen’s entourage mocked the clampdown by asking if they’re allowed to swear on the stream. The Dutchman jokingly replied, “NO! You’ll get community service!”