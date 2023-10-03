Red Bull Face Massive Roadblock en Route $78,480,000 Ambitions That Could Take Them to the Next Level

With Max Verstappen, Red Bull has shown unprecedented levels of domination over the last two years. In achieving this level of dominance, the cars RB18 and RB19 have been of great help. However, the Milton Keynes-based team was subjected to a fine for exceeding the 2021 cost cap. As a result, they received a $7 million fine and a 10% reduction in wind-tunnel time. The Austrian team currently uses a vintage wind tunnel setup, though last year they finally campaigned for a newer one. Yet, it seems that they ran into an obstacle to get the $78,480,000 ambitions fulfilled.

Red Bull was spotted in line last year to get a new wind tunnel at its Milton Keynes factory approved, possibly in 2024. As revealed by Taskmaster Helmut Marko himself on Auto Motor und Sport, “We [Red Bull] are in the approval phase.” It is well known that Red Bull uses an outdated wind tunnel. It could cause them to fall behind in their quest for the title given that their rivals could all possess new wind tunnels in the future.

The entire team has been working hard for the same. Still, they may hit a massive roadblock soon.

What is the delay in Red Bull receiving approval?

According to a thread posted on Twitter by Cllr Sam S. Collins, Red Bull proposed a planning application to the Milton Keynes council in March, but the UK railway network and the local council initially objected. While the earlier problem with a line being overly thick on a design was fixed, the real obstacle remains is completely different. Because of concerns from stakeholders that the facility will have an adverse effect on biodiversity, the local council has objected to Red Bull’s application.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NorthHertsSam/status/1708872202555195643?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

If we look closer, we may see how a committee has been created for the planning process. In a nutshell, this is how it works, ” The Council officers will review all planning applications as they come in and then work with applicants to see if any changes are needed and could be made. Often a building this size would automatically have to come to the full Council planning committee, where elected Councilors get to vote to approve or reject any application, they can also add various conditions to the planning permission.”

With six races remaining, Red Bull has effectively wrapped up the season which could have proven an uphill task. Red Bull’s efforts and Max Verstappen’s immense driving talent, guided them to success yet again.

Although this year will end in happy tears, Red Bull won’t be able to begin construction on its new tunnel next year unless the Milton Keynes Council gives its approval. The Austrian outfit is obliged to concentrate on their extremely old facility which team boss Horner states a “relic of the Cold War.”

What does Red Bull’s current facility look like?

When the team received severe punishment for the cost cap breach, Christian Horner argued that Red Bull’s wind tunnel is not as modern as its rivals. He said it is a building in a historically significant structure. The 1950s saw the construction of the Austrian outfit’s wind tunnel, which had its own restrictions. In essence, the facility is located away from the Milton Keynes campus in an old RAE Bedford.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NorthHertsSam/status/1586436018886283264?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

After being utilized by Arrows and Jaguar, the structure underwent renovations, and it’s possible that the original wooden fan blades still exist. The rolling ramp, which was formerly used to land airplanes, appeared ideal for F1 use. The Jaguar R7 was the first vehicle created there in 2006, but it wasn’t seen on the track because the Jaguar was sold to Red Bull. At that point, Red Bull constructed the RB1, its first designed car. Today both Alpha Tauri and Red Bull use the location for their aerodynamic development.

Although it is not entirely accurate to say that Red Bull is utilizing an old technology, there is room for discussion when compared to the effectiveness of more recent models.