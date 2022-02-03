“Team Germany is finally here!”: Watch Sebastian Vettel and Mick Schumacher drift on the ice ahead of the 2022 Race of Champions

Sebastian Vettel and Mick Schumacher finally took to the icy track in Pite Havsbad ahead of their Race of Champions clash next weekend.

Vettel and Schumacher are set to partner up for Team Germany at the 2022 RoC on 5th and 6th February. This isn’t the first time this duo has taken part in the event together however.

At the previous installment in 2019, they narrowly missed out on the win in Mexico and will look to make amends for that this time about. There’s a different catch to the 2022 RoC as drivers won’t be racing on a traditional rack.

The race takes place in Pite Havsbad in Sweden, just 60 miles south of the Arctic Circle. As a result, the drivers will be showcasing their skills on a ‘ice and snow surface’. Fans have longed to see how their favorite drivers fare in these conditions and we got a glimpse of that.

Team Germany is here! 🇩🇪🇩🇪🇩🇪 Seb leads @SchumacherMick around their first practice laps at #ROCSweden#ROCTeamUSA members @ColtonHerta and @JimmieJohnson are also getting a first taste of the snow 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/6XiYfbtkkW — #ROCSweden (@RaceOfChampions) February 3, 2022

The Schumacher-Vettel team is arguably the most popular one at this year’s race. The German drivers took to the icy surface of Pite-Havsbad earlier this week, with Vettel leading the charge.

Other drivers like Colton Herta and Jimmy Johnson of team USA also look part in the practice sessions in the snow. Some very big names like Valtteri Bottas, Mika Hakkinen, David Coulthard and Jamie Chadwick are set to be a part of his annual racing extravaganza.

Seb is definitely *not* practicing that slide out of the final corner. 👀#ROCSweden pic.twitter.com/gb4mM9Y8bW — #ROCSweden (@RaceOfChampions) February 3, 2022

Sebastian Vettel and Mick Schumacher look forward to having fun in the 2022 RoC

Vettel took part in six editions of this event alongside Mick Schumacher’s father Michael. Michael Schumacher was Vettel’s childhood hero and helped the latter settle into the world of racing in his younger days.

Now that the seven-time World Champion’s son is finding his feet in F1, Vettel has taken up the role of mentoring and being there for him, However, he admitted that he’ll miss the presence of his biggest idol when they take their spots in the grid.

“It’s very sad and a shame that Michael isn’t there to watch us. I would have been happy to tell him that it’s time to step back and let Mick take over! the former Ferrari driver said.

Schumacher is also looking forward to teaming up with Vettel in Sweden next weekend. The 22-year old narrowly missed out on the win in 2019, so he would like to go home with the winner’s trophy this year but insists that having fun is his main aim.

“I think that we got quite close to winning in Mexico two years ago. So it will be time to try and win it,” the Haas driver admits.

“And obviously, as Seb said, I think it’s just about having fun, driving some nice cars, and also enjoying the off time and off-season in a way, but still do it with what we love, and that’s racing.”

