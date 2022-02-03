F1

“Team Germany is finally here!”: Watch Sebastian Vettel and Mick Schumacher drift on the ice ahead of the 2022 Race of Champions

"That's a great effort"– Sebastian Vettel thinks Mick Schumacher did an incredible job with "so far-off" Haas car in 2021
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
"The New York Giants don’t care minority or not": Eli Manning defends his former team amidst Brian Flores' racial discrimination lawsuit
Next Article
"Magic Johnson paved the way for Michael Jordan, I paved the way for Kevin Garnett; Ben Simmons is messing that money up!": Shaquille O'Neal points out how the disgruntled Sixers star's actions will affect the rest of the NBA
F1 Latest News
"That's a great effort"– Sebastian Vettel thinks Mick Schumacher did an incredible job with "so far-off" Haas car in 2021
“Team Germany is finally here!”: Watch Sebastian Vettel and Mick Schumacher drift on the ice ahead of the 2022 Race of Champions

Sebastian Vettel and Mick Schumacher finally took to the icy track in Pite Havsbad ahead…