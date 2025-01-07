“No Chance”: Ex-IndyCar Driver Backs Max Verstappen to Beat Kyle Larson in 4 Out of 5 Racing Titles

Last year, 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion, Kyle Larson sent the motorsport world into debating when he said that he felt he was a more complete driver than four-time F1 world champion, Max Verstappen.

Former IndyCar driver and F1 pundit, James Hinchcliffe has now joined this debate and considers Larson to be just a sitting duck if he chooses to compete with the Red Bull driver. The 38-year-old broke down his analysis of why Verstappen would beat Larson in this fight on the Red Flags podcast.

“Look, I know Kyle [Larson]. I have an incredible amount of respect for Kyle as a as a racing driver but there’s just no chance,” he began. Hinchcliffe then went on to explain that to settle this debate he always looks at the top five racing series in the world.

“Let’s say it’s F1 or IndyCar, like a high downforce, open-wheel car. Right, a Stock Car, a prototype sports car, a GT-style sports car and then like a rally car. Across those five disciplines, Max [Verstappen] will win in four and it’s not Kyle’s fault,” he explained.

We need to see Kyle Larson and Max Verstappen go one-on-one on the track. pic.twitter.com/hcOkvLvfP6 — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) August 15, 2024

That said, Hinchcliffe went on to say that Larson would in fact be unbeatable when it comes to Stock Car racing. While he respects that, Verstappen’s prowess behind the wheel of just about any racing car is what sets the Dutchman apart.

Can Verstappen and Larson be compared?

Back in 2024, Larson was quoted as saying that in his mind he knows he’s a better all-round driver than Verstappen. These comments kicked off the debate and when Verstappen was told about Larson’s words, he hit back with a very subdued response.

Veteran F1 journalist, Luke Smith, came onto his X (formerly Twitter) account to share the Dutchman’s response. He wrote, “Asked Max Verstappen for his response to Kyle Larson’s comments about being a better all-round driver – Max just smiled and said: ‘That’s fine. Everyone thinks their own way, right?'”

Asked Max Verstappen for his response to Kyle Larson’s comments about being a better all-round driver – Max just smiled and said: “That’s fine. Everyone thinks their own way, right?” — Luke Smith (@LukeSmithF1) August 22, 2024

In any case, however, it is important to mention that both these drivers have been a class apart when it comes to their respective racing disciplines. Even the exercise of comparing these two would be a futile attempt, as there is no fair frame of reference to compare a stock car champion with an open-wheel car champion.