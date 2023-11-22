Italian Journalist’s Recent Update Claims to Cement Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz’s Future at Ferrari Beyond 2024

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz have been the subject of innumerable transfer rumors in the recent past, especially due to their contracts with Ferrari running at the end of 2024. However, as per F1 reporter Leo Turrini, the Maranello outfit has already struck a deal with the duo that would keep them with Ferrari beyond 2024.

Turrini happens to be a regular face at the Sky Italia race coverages and is usually extremely well-informed about matters regarding Ferrari. He said, “There will be official communication soon that Charles [Leclerc] and Carlos [Sainz] will remain at Ferrari beyond 2024. Leclerc and Sainz will try to win the World Championship dressed in red.”

While both Leclerc and Sainz have their flaws, they have been sensational for Ferrari ever since joining the team. The duo have been at it together since the start of 2021 and have raced 66 times as teammates – the 4th longest stint for any Ferrari duo.

They have also been one of the most balanced teammate combinations, with both Leclerc and Sainz having won the internal duel once each. As of now, Sainz leads the Monegasque by a mere 13 points in the 2023 standings. He has also been the only race winner for Ferrari this season.

Ferrari has salvaged the 2023 season with a good second-half performance

The Scuderia has had a good second half of the season, with Sainz becoming the only non-Red Bull driver to win a race this season. As of now, Ferrari is P3 in the championship, only 4 points behind Mercedes with one race left.

A mix of right updates and individual brilliance has been key for the Scuderia to get back on track after a poor start to 2023. If things go according to plan, Ferrari should be able to clinch P2 this season, something that would definitely boost their confidence heading into the 2024 season.

Ferrari has already confirmed that they will be taking a completely different approach to next year’s car. Ferrari’s head of chassis, Enrico Cardile, explained that with the current design of the car, the upgrades were being constrained too much.

That won’t be the case with the 2024 Ferrari and Leclerc has already commented that he is excited to drive the brand new car. If the team does manage to get things right and come up with a competitive car, Leclerc might even be able to challenge for race wins in 2024.