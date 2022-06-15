“Not a surprise, Lewis Hamilton is that successful” – Michael Schumacher shares his thoughts on rookie Hamilton and recognises his talents

Michael Schumacher recognised the talents of Lewis Hamilton when he was just a rookie in Formula 1 in 2007.

Lewis Hamilton made a lasting impression on Michael Schumacher since his karting days. Even before the Briton debuted in Formula 1, Schumacher’s eye for talent had told him that Hamilton had got what it takes to get to the top.

Back in 2007, when Hamilton finally debuted in the Formula 1 with McLaren, Schumacher could not help but recognise the Briton’s talents.

Hamilton had an excellent year as a rookie in 2007 as he teamed up with then defending and two-time world champion Fernando Alonso. He finished the season losing out on the championship title by only one point to Kimi Raikkonen.

Looking at his consistent performance, Schumacher told Sky Sports, “He’s [Hamilton] is a very talented driver.”

“Not a surprise that he’s that successful. Because seeing his GP2 season last year which I followed a little bit closely, I met him briefly in Turkey. I had a quick chat with him.”

‘He had a very tremendous race there so for me it’s not a surprise that he shows up and does the way he’s doing. A bit surprising that he’s got that consistency so early, but we cross our fingers that he keeps it up,” he further added.

Michael Schumacher knew Hamilton will break his record

Hamilton started his racing career when he was eight with karting and by 15 he became one of the most successful kart racers in the world.

When he made his debut in Formula 1 in 2007 the Briton put up a tough battle with the reigning champion Alonso. In 2008, Hamilton battled against Felipe Massa and later claimed his first championship by beating Massa to victory by one point.

Speaking to BBC in 2008, Schumacher said that he is absolutely sure that Hamilton could beat his record.

He said, “I would say, absolutely, yes [Hamilton could win seven titles]. Nobody thought, even me, that I could beat [Juan Manuel] Fangio. Then I did. Records are there to be beaten.”

“I’m quite relaxed that one day it will happen, whether it’s Lewis, whether it’s Massa, or whoever.”

