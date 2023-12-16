Notorious for Their Garage Music, Red Bull Has Been Blasting the Rolling Stones on Repeat for This Sweet Reason

Red Bull have over the years earned a reputation of being a party team on the grid. They are well known for their laid-back attitude and casual work environment. In an insightful interview back in 2021, team principal Christian Horner notably brought attention to this unique approach.

The 49-year-old revealed how the Red Bull team enjoy turning up the music in the garage to create a genuinely enjoyable ambience. The team mostly enjoys listening to techno music, and in a recent episode of the Red Bull Racing podcast, two key members from the side discussed about their favorite song to play in the garage.

When host Polly asked Jonathan Wheatley and Rich Wolverson about the favorite song Red Bull like to play in the garage, the duo responded that it was Rolling Stones. Wheatley then narrated a captivating story to explain the reason behind the team’s selection.

He said, “So when we’ve had various songs through various championship years. I think the most significant thing here is that when we went to race, a small dedication to Dietrich Mateschitz’s is to play The Rolling Stones flat out.” Nevertheless, while concluding, Wheatley also shared that the echoing impact of The Rolling Stones’ music now is not just a tribute to Mateschitz but also a symbolic celebration.

What was the mood like in the Red Bull garage after Dietrich Mateschitz passed away?

In last October, a somber announcement reverberated through the F1 paddock – the passing of Red Bull Racing’s co-owner. Aged 78, Dietrich Mateschitz succumbed to a prolonged illness on the 22nd of October, leaving a profound void in the hearts of those close to him.

Undoubtedly, the Austrian held significant importance not only in the world of F1 but also in the broader spectrum of motorsport and various other sports. Recognizing his significant contributions, the entire F1 community united before the commencement of the US Grand Prix to collectively honor the memory of this legendary figure.

Initially, a melancholic atmosphere lingered in the Red Bull garage on that pivotal day. Many of the team’s employees opted for jeans instead of their usual attire to pay a touching tribute to Mateschitz. Moreover, in accordance with Mateschitz’s wishes, the following day witnessed an absence of mourning bands in the garage.

The same were instead replaced by the resonant tunes of the Rolling Stones. Mateschitz himself had expressed a preference for celebrating his life rather than mourning his death.

Therefore as a reflection of his desires, the F1 community honored Mateschitz in the manner he would have preferred. Instead of observing a traditional minute of silence, the entire F1 community paid tribute by applauding for a minute.