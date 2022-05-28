“Carlos Sainz is definitely getting a grid penalty”– Chaotic end to Qualifying by Sergio Perez gives Charles Leclerc pole position; Spanish Ferrari star to be reprimanded?

Sergio Perez crashing into the barrier gives Charles Leclerc early access to the pole position for the Monaco GP; Carlos Sainz could be in trouble.

The Monaco Grand Prix qualifying finished in the most controversial fashion. Red Bull star Sergio Perez crashed his car into the barrier at Portier during his final flying lap.

Thus giving an immediate red flag, which ended the last round of qualifying abruptly. So, in the end, Leclerc was awarded the pole position ahead of the race on Sunday.

An absolutely chaotic end to qualifying in Monaco as Sergio Perez loses the rear and slides into the wall, prompting a yellow flag. Carlos Sainz doesn’t see the flag and goes into the side of the Red Bull! 😮 pic.twitter.com/WbhwdqI3HF — SkySports F1 (@SkySportsF1) May 28, 2022

On the other hand, the biggest losers in this were Red Bull only. The crash meant, that both Perez and Max Verstappen would have to start from the second row- P3 and P4 respectively.

Meanwhile, Sainz got P2, giving Ferrari a secure front row start ahead of the race. And in Monaco what else would you need to secure a victory when overtaking is near to impossible.

Also read: Lewis Hamilton explains why he won’t be able to drive for his favorite Formula 1 team

Carlos Sainz reprimand not slowing down?

When Perez crashed into the wall, Sainz was right behind him. However, double yellow flags were raised. Yet, Sainz collided with Perez at a considerable speed.

It is not known what level of damage Perez must have taken due to the hit. But it could possibly give a gearbox issue. Thus, Sainz could possibly be reprimanded by the FIA.

sainz is definitely getting a grid penalty that was bad — Zach (@zachdoran_10) May 28, 2022

And could be relegated to a few spots down if the governing body finds Sainz exploiting the yellow flag instruction. Though, everything happened in quick sequence, giving Sainz a good case to defend himself.

Nevertheless, it is a good opportunity for Leclerc to establish his command over the drivers’ championship and additionally finally ending his curse in his home country- Monaco.

Also read: Lewis Hamilton explains why he won’t be able to drive for his favorite Formula 1 team