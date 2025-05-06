Timothee Chalamet’s $7k Cartier to Lewis Hamilton’s $603k Richard Mille: Watches Worn at Miami GP Summarized

Miami isn’t one of the most popular races on the calendar for its on-track action, and although last weekend’s outing featured some interesting battles, much of the spotlight was on the stars who filled the paddock. From Patrick Mahomes to Gordon Ramsay, Jerry Bruckheimer to Timothee Chalamet—the who’s who of various industries showed up in Miami.

Naturally, these stars rolled in wearing some of the most exquisite timepieces on their wrists. And for the brands they repped, it was a fantastic marketing opportunity.

Starting with the entertainment industry crowd, Chalamet wore a slim Cartier Tank Louis Mini in rose gold, priced at around $7k, according to watch enthusiast Chad Alexander. With its square-shaped glass, the tiny watch looked delicate yet distinctly regal. It suited Chalamet well, as the 29-year-old strolled through the paddock in Racing Bulls merchandise.

Meanwhile, Top Gun producer Jerry Bruckheimer was also spotted at the Miami International Autodrome, sporting an F.P. Journe LineSport Centigraphe—a timepiece with a market value of around $135k.

Among the NFL guests, Mahomes—who’s been a regular at the Miami GP, likely due to his investment in Alpine’s F1 team—was seen wearing a Hublot Square Bang Unico Sapphire, which retails for around $99k. His fellow NFL star, Derrick Henry, was also in the paddock, sporting an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Chronograph valued at $125k.

It was truly a showcase of luxury watch brands, with celebrity chef Ramsay wearing a Patek Philippe Aquanaut Chronograph, also valued at around $125k.

As for the F1 drivers, most were seen wearing timepieces from their teams’ official partners. Max Verstappen once again sported the TAG Heuer Monaco Split-Seconds Chronograph—the same watch he wore after his memorable win at the Sao Paulo GP last year.

Meanwhile, Charles Leclerc was spotted wearing the Richard Mille RM 72-01 ‘Leclerc’ edition.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHAD ALEXANDER (@itschadalexander)

Since Richard Mille produced this watch specifically for Leclerc, its official pricing has been kept under wraps. However, reports suggest it could be worth around $405k.

With red accents on a white dial and paired with white straps, the RM 72-01 looked truly regal on Leclerc’s wrist. Combined with Ferrari’s special white Miami GP merchandise, the watch elevated his overall look even further.

However, it was his teammate Lewis Hamilton who wore the most expensive watch of the weekend—the Richard Mille RM 74-02, valued at around $603k.

Crafted from a titanium-ceramic composite, the exquisite timepiece is both lightweight and incredibly tough, offering high resistance to scratches and corrosion. Even the baseplate and bridges are made from grade 5 titanium, adding to its durability.

Since joining Ferrari, Hamilton has been seen wearing Richard Mille watches, in line with the brand’s partnership with Scuderia Ferrari. His former teammates at Mercedes, however, continue to represent IWC. George Russell wore a custom IWC Ingenieur Ceramic, while reserve driver Valtteri Bottas opted for the classic IWC Big Pilot’s Watch Perpetual Calendar, valued at around $25k.