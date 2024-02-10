Move Over Daniel Ricciardo and Josh Allen. Yuki Tsunoda Has Found His NFL Soulmate in Christian McCaffrey

NFL star Josh Allen has been good friends with Visa Cash App RB (V-CARB) driver Daniel Ricciardo ever since they first met at the 2019 Monaco Grand Prix. Their friendship is so strong that they once even referred to each other as their “man crush“. Now it seems that Ricciardo’s V-CARB teammate, Yuki Tsunoda, has formed a friendship with another NFL star – Christian McCaffrey.

Tsunoda recently appeared in an interview alongside Ricciardo, and they were asked several questions to test their American football knowledge. For most of the questions the interviewer asked him, Tsunoda gave McCaffrey as his answer, thereby suggesting their newfound bromance.

For example, when the interviewer asked the V-CARB drivers to name their favorite NFL stars, Tsunoda replied McCaffrey. The Japanese star interestingly also referred to McCaffrey when asked to explain what is “a fake spike”. The 23-year-old said, “Christian won’t do it. Never”. On hearing the same, Ricciardo burst into laughter.

That was not the end of Tsunoda’s mention of McCaffrey as he also referred to the NFL star a couple of more times. When asked to name which NFL player he would trust to drive his car, Tsunoda replied, “Christian McCaffrey”.

Meanwhile, when they were asked to predict the score of the Super Bowl, Tsunoda replied, “I think Christian McCaffrey will have a 50-0. Smoke the other team”. After stating the same, Tsunoda concluded his remarks by stating, “Christian McCaffrey, good luck! I love you. Let’s go”.

McCaffrey players for the San Francisco 49ers. The running back will make his appearance in the Super Bowl when his side plays against the Kansas City Chiefs for the title. As for Tsunoda, he recently appeared for V-CARB’s launch event in Las Vegas alongside Ricciardo and Josh Allen.

Josh Allen was there to support Daniel Ricciardo during V-CARB’s launch event

V-CARB recently launched their 2024 car in the presence of some big artists such as Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem. Josh Allen was also present for the launch and also had a moment of bromance with Daniel Ricciardo.

As seen in the video below, Ricciardo was afraid of jumping down from the higher seated section. That is when Allen came to “assist” him. Allen used his tall height of 6ft 4in to provide the Australian racing driver with the necessary support to easily make his way down.

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that it is not just Allen who supports Ricciardo in his activities. The 34-year-old F1 star also supports Allen when the latter is in action with the Buffalo Bills. Ricciardo attended one of the NFL games last year when Allen was in action.

When asked how they became friends, Ricciardo explained the same perfectly in an interview with ESPN last year. The Honey Badger said, “It’s been like Step Brothers, somehow we just became best friends”.