Oliver Bearman ‘Cheats’ Ferrari and Haas While Naming His Favorite F1 Livery

Oliver Bearman can credit the rise of his entire F1 career to Ferrari. Being a part of the storied Italian team’s academy, Bearman even made his debut in the pinnacle of motorsport after rising through the ranks in the junior formulas under their umbrella.

The Briton joined the FDA (Ferrari Driver Academy) in 2021, which massively helped him garner the reputation of being one of the most talented young drivers on the grid.

Bearman‘s association with Ferrari also helped him land a full-time seat at Haas, a customer of the Italian squad.

However, at the F1 75 event, when he was asked what was his favorite F1 livery of all time, he did not name Ferrari or even Haas for that matter.

“I’m gonna have to be a bit of a cheater on Ferrari and Haas here and say… the 2012 McLaren livery,” the 19-year-old said.

We asked some special guests at #F175 for their favourite livery of all time pic.twitter.com/NYu5sZXbe5 — Autosport (@autosport) February 20, 2025

Although Ferrari and Haas personnel and fans may not be too happy to hear this, the 2012 McLaren livery was undoubtedly iconic. Back then, Lewis Hamilton and Jenson Button formed an all-British lineup for the Woking-based squad, which sported a chrome look — very different from its papaya colors today.

Given that Bearman, a Briton, likely grew up watching two of his country’s greatest-ever drivers chase wins in that livery, his choice is understandable.

Impact Hamilton had on Bearman’s generation

Bearman and countless others in the UK idolized Hamilton when they were kids.

In 2007, when Bearman was just a child, Hamilton entered the world of F1 and took it by storm by almost winning the crown in his rookie year. The next season, he won the Drivers’ Championship, making him a flag bearer for Britain in F1.

And Hamilton achieved all of it while driving the chrome-liveried McLaren car.

It wasn’t just Britons who were inspired by Hamilton, though, as numerous youngsters in F1 and the feeder categories have labeled the seven-time World Champion as their favorite star growing up.

The likes of Kimi Antonelli, who replaced Hamilton at Mercedes ahead of the 2025 season, Franco Colapinto, and Bearman, all consider Hamilton their hero. Time will tell whether they can live up to his stature in the sport.