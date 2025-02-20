mobile app bar

Oliver Bearman ‘Cheats’ Ferrari and Haas While Naming His Favorite F1 Livery

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

BEARMAN Ollie Oliver (gbr), Haas F1 Team VF-25 Ferrari, and OCON Esteban (fra), Haas F1 Team VF-25 Ferrari, portrait, during the F1 75 Live at The O2

BEARMAN Ollie Oliver (gbr), Haas F1 Team VF-25 Ferrari, and OCON Esteban (fra), Haas F1 Team VF-25 Ferrari, portrait, during the F1 75 Live at The O2 | Credits: IMAGO / PsnewZ

Oliver Bearman can credit the rise of his entire F1 career to Ferrari. Being a part of the storied Italian team’s academy, Bearman even made his debut in the pinnacle of motorsport after rising through the ranks in the junior formulas under their umbrella.

The Briton joined the FDA (Ferrari Driver Academy) in 2021, which massively helped him garner the reputation of being one of the most talented young drivers on the grid.

Bearman‘s association with Ferrari also helped him land a full-time seat at Haas, a customer of the Italian squad.

However, at the F1 75 event, when he was asked what was his favorite F1 livery of all time, he did not name Ferrari or even Haas for that matter.

“I’m gonna have to be a bit of a cheater on Ferrari and Haas here and say… the 2012 McLaren livery,” the 19-year-old said.

Although Ferrari and Haas personnel and fans may not be too happy to hear this, the 2012 McLaren livery was undoubtedly iconic. Back then, Lewis Hamilton and Jenson Button formed an all-British lineup for the Woking-based squad, which sported a chrome look — very different from its papaya colors today.

Given that Bearman, a Briton, likely grew up watching two of his country’s greatest-ever drivers chase wins in that livery, his choice is understandable.

Impact Hamilton had on Bearman’s generation

Bearman and countless others in the UK idolized Hamilton when they were kids.

In 2007, when Bearman was just a child, Hamilton entered the world of F1 and took it by storm by almost winning the crown in his rookie year. The next season, he won the Drivers’ Championship, making him a flag bearer for Britain in F1.

And Hamilton achieved all of it while driving the chrome-liveried McLaren car.

It wasn’t just Britons who were inspired by Hamilton, though, as numerous youngsters in F1 and the feeder categories have labeled the seven-time World Champion as their favorite star growing up.

The likes of Kimi Antonelli, who replaced Hamilton at Mercedes ahead of the 2025 season, Franco Colapinto, and Bearman, all consider Hamilton their hero. Time will tell whether they can live up to his stature in the sport.

Somin Bhattacharjee

Formula 1 Editor Somin Bhattacharjee fell for the sport as well as Fernando Alonso on the same day — during the Spaniard’s thrilling victory at the German GP in 2010. Over the years, the passion magnified manyfold, and metamorphosed into a writing career in 2021. Though holding a bachelor's degree in marketing, Somin discovered his true calling in writing. He has penned over 2,700 articles for TheSportsRush, presenting a diverse range — news reports, opinions, and exclusives. A true Tiffosi, Somin never gives up on a chance to defend the Ferrari boys as a fan. As a sports writer though, he remains objective to the core and relishes opportunities to follow and engage in dissecting the action during races. That’s where the real thrill lies for him. Beyond the racetrack, Somin plays different sports including soccer. He enjoys exploring other sporting events and proudly supports Spanish soccer club Real Madrid.

