21 Days Were Enough for Lewis Hamilton to Overtake Carlos Sainz as Ferrari’s Second Choice for 2025-26

Lewis Hamilton will be 40 when he joins Ferrari alongside Charles Leclerc. Given the same, people are questioning Fred Vasseur and Co.’s thought process behind the entire move, especially with a young talent like Carlos Sainz already on their side. According to the latest report coming in from BBC Sport, Sainz was the first-choice driver to partner Leclerc in 2025, but things changed after John Elkann received an important update about Hamilton’s availability.

Advertisement

It turns out Ferrari and Sainz were in contract negotiations as recently as three weeks ago, with there being no other viable options for the team to jumble up their driver lineup. Ferrari Presiden John Elkann came to know of Hamilton’s potential availability in 2025, leading to him holding off talks with Sainz and focusing on bringing the 7-time world champion on board their team.

Elkann wanted to bring Hamilton on board last year itself, but the Briton declined the offer and then signed a two-year extension deal with Mercedes. However, in a sensational turn of events, the 39-year-old opted to activate a release clause in his statement, allowing him to jump ships in 2025.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FastestPitStop/status/1753130336270143991?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The move has sent ripples across the F1 world and the future of Sainz into serious doubt. As of now, the Spaniard remains without a driving seat in 2025 but remains heavily linked with a move to Audi once the team enters the grid in 2026.

There is a possibility of him taking a year’s break from F1 and returning to the grid sporting Audi colors. Or perhaps Mercedes might just look to have Sainz race for them for a year before looking elsewhere.

How will the Ferrari dynamics pan out between Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc?

Despite the rollercoaster-esque last couple of seasons for Ferrari, arguably the best element of their setup was their driver lineup. Both Sainz and Leclerc linked up well, and their personalities gelled into the Ferrari philosophy of late.

While the Monegasque had the ability to lead the team when it lost direction, Sainz was good at listening to the instructions and following them to the T. However, with Hamilton onboard, things might not be as easy for Ferrari anymore.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/F1/status/1753165072892096939?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The 7-time world champion is a leader in himself, and posing him alongside the man they want to structure their setup around might invite some problems for the Prancing Horse. There might be the possibility of an intense intra-team battle brewing in the Ferrari camp, much like the one Hamilton shared with Nico Rosberg at Mercedes.

However, for now, the focus remains on the 2024 season and the competitiveness of both teams, especially with the added dynamic.