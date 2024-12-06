mobile app bar

Only Once Has a Driver Secured a Podium Starting Outside the Top 10 at the Abu Dhabi GP

Aishwary Gaonkar
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Podium: Kimi Räikkönen (FIN) Lotus F1 Team E20 (race winner), Fernando Alonso (ESP) Scuderia Ferrari F2012 (2nd position) and Sebastian Vettel (GER) Red Bull Racing RB8 (3rd position) 2012 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Podium: Kimi Räikkönen (FIN) Lotus F1 Team E20 (race winner), Fernando Alonso (ESP) Scuderia Ferrari F2012 (2nd position) and Sebastian Vettel (GER) Red Bull Racing RB8 (3rd position) 2012 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix | Credits: IMAGO / Crash Media Group

Despite receiving criticism for its track layout, the Abu Dhabi GP has evolved into a staple event on the F1 calendar. While the earlier editions of the race often used to be monotonous dead rubbers, recent seasons have produced some epic finales at Yas Marina. Still, the Abu Dhabi GP holds a unique record: in 15 races, only one driver has got a podium, starting outside the top 10 — Sebastian Vettel in 2012.

While this reiterates the lack of overtaking opportunities around the Abu Dhabi track, it also highlights how mega the 2012 Grand Prix at Yas Marina was. Back then, it wasn’t the season finale, with two more weekends in Austin and Brazil to follow.

It was only the fourth F1 race in Abu Dhabi, and there was a lot of criticism about the clunky chicanes of the circuit that restricted drivers from following and overtaking rivals smoothly. However, that did not affect Vettel‘s charge from the pitlane to third place amid his pursuit for a third consecutive world championship.

The Red Bull driver had to make changes to his car after qualifying, which demoted him to the pitlane for the race start. On paper, it seemed like his title rival Fernando Alonso could have a huge points swing in his favor. But Vettel pulled off a masterclass to slice his way through the field to the podium.

During the race, he also suffered front wing damage and had to lose time while changing it during a pitstop. And while Alonso still finished second behind race winner Kimi Raikkonen, Vettel limited damage to his championship lead with the P3 finish.

Cut to 2024, Vettel’s former Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc is also in a similar situation ahead of the 2024 Abu Dhabi GP. Leclerc will have to serve a 10-place grid penalty for the season finale race on Sunday, owing to an additional power unit component.

With Ferrari chasing the constructors’ championship, this is not an ideal scenario for the Monegasque. He will have to make his way up to the podium to give Ferrari any sort of a chance to overcome the 21-point deficit they currently have against championship leaders McLaren.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Aishwary Gaonkar

Aishwary Gaonkar

linkedin-iconyoutube-icon

Aishwary Gaonkar is the F1 Editor at The SportsRush. Having written over 1200 articles about different aspects of the sport, Aishwary passionately likes to dive deep into the intricacies of the on-track events. He has been an avid F1 fan since the 2011 season, amid Sebastian Vettel's dominance. Besides the 4-time champion, he also likes Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen. Among the current drivers, he thinks Charles Leclerc and Oscar Piastri have championship-winning caliber. His favorite F1 moment is watching Vettel win the championship in 2012 at the Brazil finale. Longing for a Ferrari world championship, Aishwary is also a fan of Aston Martin's underdog story and their bid to win the F1 championship. Other than F1, he follows tennis and cricket too.

Share this article

Don’t miss these