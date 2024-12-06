Only Once Has a Driver Secured a Podium Starting Outside the Top 10 at the Abu Dhabi GP

Despite receiving criticism for its track layout, the Abu Dhabi GP has evolved into a staple event on the F1 calendar. While the earlier editions of the race often used to be monotonous dead rubbers, recent seasons have produced some epic finales at Yas Marina. Still, the Abu Dhabi GP holds a unique record: in 15 races, only one driver has got a podium, starting outside the top 10 — Sebastian Vettel in 2012.

While this reiterates the lack of overtaking opportunities around the Abu Dhabi track, it also highlights how mega the 2012 Grand Prix at Yas Marina was. Back then, it wasn’t the season finale, with two more weekends in Austin and Brazil to follow.

It was only the fourth F1 race in Abu Dhabi, and there was a lot of criticism about the clunky chicanes of the circuit that restricted drivers from following and overtaking rivals smoothly. However, that did not affect Vettel‘s charge from the pitlane to third place amid his pursuit for a third consecutive world championship.

The Red Bull driver had to make changes to his car after qualifying, which demoted him to the pitlane for the race start. On paper, it seemed like his title rival Fernando Alonso could have a huge points swing in his favor. But Vettel pulled off a masterclass to slice his way through the field to the podium.

Out of the 45 total podium spots in Abu Dhabi history, only 1 was by a driver who started outside the top 10. Sebastian Vettel in 2012 who went from the pit lane to 3rd for Red Bull. Vettel later moved to Ferrari where his last teammate there was Charles Leclerc. ‍♂️ — Daniel Valente ️ (@F1GuyDan) December 6, 2024

During the race, he also suffered front wing damage and had to lose time while changing it during a pitstop. And while Alonso still finished second behind race winner Kimi Raikkonen, Vettel limited damage to his championship lead with the P3 finish.

Cut to 2024, Vettel’s former Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc is also in a similar situation ahead of the 2024 Abu Dhabi GP. Leclerc will have to serve a 10-place grid penalty for the season finale race on Sunday, owing to an additional power unit component.

With Ferrari chasing the constructors’ championship, this is not an ideal scenario for the Monegasque. He will have to make his way up to the podium to give Ferrari any sort of a chance to overcome the 21-point deficit they currently have against championship leaders McLaren.