Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris Gang Up to Title Fernando Alonso as the ‘Class Clown’ of the Year for One Hilarious Photo

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri got together to discuss some special categories from the 2023 F1 season. The McLaren duo selected a particular driver that suited in categories such as best dressed driver on the grid, who took the most selfies, best race, etc. Interestingly, one such category among them was class clown and for this, the Papaya duo chose none other than Fernando Alonso over Daniel Ricciardo.

In a YouTube Shorts video posted by McLaren two weeks back, Norris and Piastri shared their opinion on the class clown of the 2023 F1 season. Two drivers who ended up as contenders were Ricciardo and Alonso. However, it was the Spanish driver who ultimately was given the tag of the class clown.

This has come even after Ricciardo broke his thumb [correlating a photo where the Honey Badger took a photo with thumbs up.] On this, Norris quoted, “The joke went far for him as breaking his thumb or breaking his finger. It was a pretty good joke.” Following this, they both went to snub him for Alonso.

Notably, the Aston Martin driver really turned heads this year with his fun posting on social media. From posting Taylor Swift songs on his story to fuel the dating rumor of him with Swift, to clicking selfies, the oldest driver of the grid certainly did his part to get the title of class clown of 2023.

Alonso particularly chose his TikTok account to share his funny side this season. Apart from the selfie and Swift’s song, he tried out a Griddy on the pit lane as well as making faces on the Sigma music also engrossed fans to love this side of him.

Despite Fernando Alonso being the choice, Oscar Piastri had other ideas

As Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri took their chance to name a driver as the class clown of last season, they were not in the same boat initially. Yes, Piastri surely had other ideas when he heard about the term ‘class clown’.

As the term came up, the Australian driver was spontaneous with “I think you’re up there” to Norris. Hearing this, the British driver nodded and said, “No, definitely not.” To date, Norris has long been termed as the class clown of the F1 paddock.

The Briton is one of the youngest drivers on the grid and has mastered his social media skills with quirky captions. His captions are enough to steal the limelight and start a trend on X (formerly Twitter). Therefore, he can rightfully claim the title of a class clown of the paddock. This could be the probable reason why Piastri hinted towards Norris.

Nevertheless, the 24-year-old was fast enough to name Ricciardo to rescue himself from being called the class clown. This has come from experience for Norris as he is someone who learned a lesson for being comical back in 2021. His comments on Lewis Hamilton needing to beat two or three drivers to win a race landed him in hot waters and from there on he was cautious about his online comedy.